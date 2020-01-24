CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood’s lone senior, Ean Magill, took centerstage on Senior Night as the Redskins cruised to a 77-6 home win over visiting Fillmore.

Magill was honored by the program and picked up one of Canisteo-Greenwood’s 10 forfeits at 145 pounds.

The Redskins won three of the four matches contested on the mat in convincing fashion. Gavin Bob powered to a 16-1 technical fall at 99 pounds. Jared Davis posted a pin in 42 seconds in the 182 pound match, while Lucas Mason earned his pin in 2:51 at 106 pounds.

Kainan Beardsley got Fillmore on the board at 152 pounds, winning a battle with Trevor Mochol for a pin in 4:31.

152: Kainan Beardsley (F) over Trevor Mochol (Fall 4:31)

160: Caleb Kitka (CG) (For.)

170: Ryder Slayton (CG) (For.)

182: Jared Davis (CG) over Duane Bliss (Fall 0:42)

195: Jacob Evingham (CG) (For.)

285: Jacob Mullen (CG) (For.)

99: Gavin Bob (CG) over Matt Hatch (TF 16-1 0:00)

106: Lucas Mason (CG) over Hayden Freeman (Fall 2:51)

113: Colton Havens (CG) (For.)

120: Braidon Woodward (CG) (For.)

126: Beau Zeh (CG) (For.)

132: Luke Kilmer (CG) (For.)

138: Nolan Gardner (CG) (For.)

145: Ean Magill (CG) (For.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Whitesville 39, Houghton 29

WHITESVILLE — Houghton led 16-11 at the half after a 10-1 second quarter advantage, but Whitesville had a 10-1 quarter of its own in the fourth to escape with a 39-29 win over the visiting Panthers Thursday night.

Serina Button led the Blue Jays with 13 points and Vanessa Hall added 12. Kate Pensyl chipped in eight.

“Not a good showing from us at all tonight. Give Houghton a lot of credit for that,” said Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady. “Jeff had a great game plan coming in, and his girls did a nice job of executing it. Our execution, however, definitely needs to improve. But what I like about this group is despite our struggles tonight our effort was always at a high level. It wasn't pretty, but we needed a game like this. I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight.”

Houghton (5-6) was led by a game-high 15 points from Jessica Prentice. Sarah Retz followed with 10.

The Jays (9-2) host rival Andover next week.

Houghton 6 10 12 1 - 29

Whitesville 10 1 18 10 - 39

Houghton: Prentice 5 4-7 15, M. Paschalis 1 0-0 2, S. Retz 5 0-0 10, I. Paschalis 1 0-0 2, Tankeh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 5-11 29.

Whitesville: Bledsoe 1 1-3 3, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 2 7-10 12, Reisman 0 1-2 1, Pensyl 3 1-4 8, Button 6 1-2 13. Totals: 13 11-23 39.

3-pointers: Whitesville 2 (V. Hall, Pensyl). Total Fouls: Houghton 23, Whitesville 13. Fouled out: E. Retz (Houghton).

Jasper-Troupsburg 60, Belfast 32

JASPER — Jasper-Troupsburg celebrated senior night in style with a 60-32 win over visiting Belfast.

Jade Atherton poured in 20 points for the Wildcats. Brynn Waters added 16, Allyson Hayes scored 11 and Kayla Atherton had nine. Bailey Palmiter chipped in four.

“Junior Brynn Waters came up huge tonight on the boards for us especially offensively, along with scoring 16 points. Her effort tonight was unmatchable, said J-T head coach Kali Muhleisen. “I am proud to have her on our team she always gives 110% and does her job. Senior Bailey Palmiter tied it up quite a few times with some game changing rebounds, she was aggressive and found her teammates for outlet passes into great transitions. Senior Jade Atherton did well from close field goal range scoring 16 points and adding some extras at the foul line. All together a team win is always nice to see. It’s as simple as doing your job.

“Belfast is aggressive and a great shooting team, we went man on them and had a good night defensively to shut them down.”

Belfast was led by Alicia Borden with nine points and Emma Sullivan with eight. Mary Hamer chipped in six.

J-T (5-9) visits Campbell-Savona Monday.

Haverling 48, Letchworth 36

LETCHWORTH - Haverling traveled to Letchworth and came away with a 48-36 victory Thursday.

Body type J: After trailing 9-7 after one quarter, Haverling got contributions from different players to power it through the next three.

Abby Spies had 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter that put the Rams up 27-25 at halftime and Meredith Czajkowski netted six third quarter points to put Haverling ahead 39-32 after three.

“Letchworth plays a tough man defense and they have good overall size, so they aren’t easy to score against,” Haverling head coach Randy Abrams said. “We had different players step up in different quarters that made a big difference in the game.

Cadin Taggart contributed eight of her 10 points in the second half.

Gabbi Goodrich led Letchworth with 12 points.

Haverling improves to 8-7 with the win and will travel to LeRoy Wednesdsay.

Fillmore 78, Cuba-Rushford 25

FILLMORE — The Eagles took flight and netted a season-high 78 points in a 78-25 win over Cuba-Rushford Thursday.

Fillmore (10-1) meets Canisteo-Greenwood Saturday at the Barkley Showcase, while the Rebels (6-6) visit Bolivar-Richburg Jan. 31.

Friendship 28, Oswayo Valley 20

Kadence Donohue had 13 points and five rebounds in Friendship’s 28-20 road win Thursday night.

Neveah Ross added eight rebounds, four points, four assists and two blocks. Aaliyah Harmon had nine rebounds, four points and there blocks.

The Eagles (2-9) visit Whitesville next week.

Bolivar-Richburg 50, Genesee Valley 19

BELMONT — The Wolverines snapped a four-game skid with a 50-19 road win over the Jaguars, improving to 7-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Houghton 51, Whitesville 34

WHITESVILLE — Ayo Banwo poured in 23 points to lead Houghton to a 51-34 road win over Whitesville Thursday night.

Lee Murray added 11 points and Loik Makuza added eight for Houghton (7-1), which visits Arkport/Canaseraga Saturday.

CJ Estep and Jesse Pensyl led the Blue Jays (1-10) with 11 points apiece, and Colby Gaines added six to the cause. Pensyl also grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double.

“Our effort, especially on the defensive end of the floor was very good tonight,” said Whitesville coach Scott Bledsoe. “We had a lot of open looks on the other end, but just couldn't get shots to fall. If we can continue to work hard and compete on a nightly basis then we have something to build on. We head over to Belfast on Monday, and if we can knock down some shots and eliminate a few turnovers, we'll be in good shape. Tonight was some of the best team basketball we've played all season, there are a lot of positives we can take out of this loss.”

Canisteo-Greenwood 54, Addison 52

ADDISON - Canisteo-Greenwood overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to top Addison 54-52 Wednesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association boys basketball game.

The Redskins outscored the Knights 17-8 on the strength of 10 points from Hunter McCaffery in the final frame. McCaffrey led Canisteo-Greenwood with 20 points and Cole Ferris contributed 14 points.

For the Knights, Gage Ames had 14 points and Trevor Knapp chipped in 10 points. John Stierly had eight points, 10 blocks and 10 rebounds for Addison.

Prattsburgh 79, Bradford 59

PRATTSBURGH - Mason Putnam dropped 41 points in a 79-59 Prattsburgh home victory Wednesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association boys basketball matchup.

Prattsburgh jumped out to a 42-30 first half lead powered by 21 points from Putnam and 14 points from Kris Johnson.

Putnam put the game away in the third quarter, netting five 3-pointers in the frame.

Jordan Sutryk led the Braves with 26 points and Blaze Machuga added 17 points.

SWIMMING

Alfred-Almond 63, Genesee Valley 30

BELMONT — The Eagles continued their strong season with a 63-30 win over host Genesee Valley Thursday.

The balanced Eagles got wins from up and down the lineup. Ben Deutsch took the 200 IM (2:33.88), Gavin Dwyer won the 50 free (24.01), Lucian Fioretto won the 100 butterfly (1:07.79), Liam Harris cruised in the 100 free (55.10), Noah Dusinberre won the 500 free (5:33.687) and Paul Drake took the 100 backstroke (1:05.47).

The Eagles also won the 200 and free and 200 medley relays.

Gavin Szalay won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.37) and the 200 free (2:13.47) for Genesee Valley. The Jaguars also swam against Wellsville, winning 50-47.

Parker LaBenne was a double-winner for the Lions in the 200 IM (2:52.85) and diving (136.2). Joseph Mariotti won the 100 free (58.22) and Ethan Crandall took the 100 back (1:21.61).