Wellsville grad excelled during collegiate softball career

WELLSVILLE — A record-setting Wellsville softball player and Wellsville Athletics Hall of Famer will be inducted into some more elite company on Saturday, Feb. 1 when the Gannon University Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes its Class of 2020.

Wellsville native Jaime McLaughlin is among the honorees.

McLaughlin is just the fourth softball player to be inducted into the Gannon University Athletics Hall of Fame. She finished her four-year career with a .354 batting average, 129 RBIs, 135 runs and 207 hits, and still holds the program record for career total bases with 424. McLaughlin was named second-team All-America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a senior in 1999, when she hit .403 with 48 RBIs and 53 runs.

McLaughlin finished her career as the program's leader in hits, and RBI. Today, she stands fourth in RBIs, runs and hits, and eighth in average.

McLaughlin is a 1995 Wellsville grad who excelled at soccer, basketball and softball. Her Wellsville Athletics Hall of Fame plaque notes that she was chosen as a captain on all three teams her senior year, with enthusiasm, leadership and work ethic her trademarks.

McLaughlin’s biography states that was the starting goalie on the high school’s only sectional soccer championship team in 1993, and the starting second baseman on two sectional championship teams in 1994 and 1995.

In softball, she set Wellsville school records in home runs in both a season, with six, and a career, with 14 before taking her talents to Gannon University.

McLaughlin will be joined in the Gannon Hall of Fame Feb. 1 by the 1985 Men's Soccer team; Javar Cheatham '02, Men's Basketball; Jen Papich '14, Women's Basketball; Stacey Reynolds '00, '01M, Women's Lacrosse; Jon Richardson '10, Football; and Brittany Tabron '10, '11M, Women's Basketball.

The Class of 2020 will be formally inducted at an awards banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Gannon's Yehl Alumni Ballroom in the Waldron Campus Center. The new class of inductees brings the hall of fame to 122 members.

Cost for the event is $45 and includes admission to the women's and men's basketball games against Pitt-Johnstown on Feb. 1. Full table sponsorships are also available, which include 10 seats and a full-page advertisement in the event program.

The women's basketball game begins at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3. The Hall of Fame reception kicks off at 5 p.m., with the banquet to follow at 5:45. The Gannon Athletics Coach of the Year will also be announced at the banquet.

Direct any questions regarding the Athletics Hall of Fame weekend to Gannon Athletics at 814-871-7416 or smith003@gannon.edu.