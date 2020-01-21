CWC hosts 39th annual youth wrestling tournament
CANISTEO — Over 475 wrestlers from ages under 6-14 years old converged into the Canisteo Valley from near and far for the 39th annual Canisteo Wrestling Club Tournament that was renamed last year after fallen Trooper Nick Clark, a Canisteo-Greenwood wrestling legend.
Megan and Phil Stewart have been involved with CWC since 2006 and took the league over in 2009. This year there are over 57 families in the club according to Megan, ranging from age 4 to 14, and from every different direction of the Canisteo Valley. As so many events have fallen to the side because of a lack of support or interest in volunteering, it is a true family league that continues to make the CWC a world class organization.
As the big day gets closer Megan said that without the amazing wrestling family an event like this couldn’t happen. All of the wrestler’s parents help in some way, either setting up bleachers in the cafeteria or making the countless trips getting the wrestling mats brought down from the high school or the practice facility in Greenwood. In addition to the 57 family members that helped, Megan recruited more then 20 volunteers. Many thanks goes out to everyone that helped, from the local businesses that donated money and supplies, to the countless parents who drove around moving mats and 85 groups of trophies and kitchen supplies.
A dedicated group of a few moms and friends stay and set up the kitchen and concession stand to help feed the countless number of people that come through the doors all day long starting at 8 a.m. Megan runs the day of the tournament with six shifts of six helpers to work the kitchen and eight to run the concession stand. Plus the countless people who cover every scoring table, trophy room and updating the brackets.
This truly is a family event. Megan’s husband Phil, who also is the Canisteo-Greenwood varsity wrestling coach, is in charge of scheduling the officials and Megan, Phil and Geoff Havens take the over 475 entries and make the most competitive brackets for the event. Just because the wrestling stops doesn’t mean the event is finished. Megan stated that over 20 coaches and family members stay late into the evening cleaning and restoring order to a place that just held close to 2,000 wrestlers and spectators.
One of the most poignant moments of this year’s tournament came at the beginning of the opening ceremony when every member of the varsity team lined up to show support for the Valley’s most storied wrestling program as the CWC and the modified teams ran out onto the mats to warm up.
“I think the family aspect is what makes the Canisteo wrestling program so great,” Megan said. “Every kid supports every other kid at every level.”
As the event was wrapping up I spoke to several people from coaches, parents and wrestlers who say the Canisteo Wrestling Club put on an amazing event and is so well run. That is the reason they return year after year.
The CWC’s Wyatt Sartori was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 9-10 age group. Full results:
39th Annual Canisteo Wrestling Club
Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Tournament results
Team Results
1st- Canisteo Wrestling Club
2nd- Williamson Warriors Wrestling Club
3rd- Bison Wrestling Club
4th- Corning lil Hawks
Sportsmanship- Brockport
Individual results
6 & Under
Group 1
1st- Chase Ackley- WWC
2nd- Parker Knickerboker- CWC
3rd- Rhett Joyce- Wellsville
Group 2
1st- Adley Jacobs- Dansville
2nd- Colt Thompson- Corning
3rd- Brody Duell- Wolverine Den
4th- Hunter Rouse
Group 3
1st- Garrett Romanki- Campbell-Savona
2nd- Aiden Constable- Corning
3rd- Owen Randall- CWC
4th- Nolan Stillman- CWC
Group 4
1st- Mason Phillips- Waverly
2nd- Abram Inthanongsak- Corning
3rd-Paul Bellows- WWC
4th- Logan Randall- Wolverine Den
Group 5
1st- Blake Mosko- CWC
2nd- Lexi Randall- Wolverine Den
3rd- Brayden Spaulding- Campbell-Savona
4th- Mattis Boccia- CWC
Group 6
1st- Colin Orr- Corning
2nd- Gavin Martindale- Wayland
3rd- Korbin Fairman- CWC
4th-Jax Ordway- CWC
Group 7
1st- Gabby O’Dell- Dansville
2nd- Marcus Oliverio- CWC
3rd- Hunter Nornhold- Tioga
4th- Jaxson Mattison- CWC
Group 8
1st- Myer Palmer- CWC
2nd- Levi Nolbles- CWC
3rd- Christian Conley- Wayland
4th- Lance Hall- CWC
Group 9
1st- Silas Bennett- Athens, PA- MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER 6 & Under
2nd- Mason Smithers- Titans
3rd- Jack Perkins- Pioneer
4th- Jack Thayer- CWC
Group 10
1st- Camden Vallieres- CWC
2nd- Evan Fitzsimmons- Smethport, PA
3rd- Kaiden Daniels- Olean
4th- Jace Landis- Wayland
Group 11
1st- Liam Daniels- Olean
2nd- Chase Freberg- CWC
3rd- Owen Feil- Livonia
4th- Kyely Smalt- Bath
Group 12
1st- Loren Conley- Wayland
2nd- Aiden Solomba- Pioneer
3rd- Parker Shugars- Bath
4th- Colin Whitehead- Corning
Group 13
1st- Declan Bouthillier- Pin 2 Win
2nd- Kyler Trenchard- Bath
3rd- Chase Port- Wayland
4th- Zack Raley- Pioneer
Group 14
1st- Beau Wells- WWC
2nd- Bryan Aldridge- Pioneer
3rd- Oliver Pauline- Wayland
4th- Carter Evingham- CWC
Group15
1st- Dominic Ryck- Tioga
2nd- Joseph Duell- Woverine Den
3rd- Troyce Howe- Pioneer
4th- Jaxxon Small- Dansville
Group 16
1st- Ezra Davis- WWC
2nd-Griffin Thorius- Bath
3rd- Tristan Hoyt- Pioneer
7 &8
Group 17
1st- Chris Carella- Brockport
2nd- Jaxson Travis- Bath
3rd- Rylan Mattison- CWC
4th- Carter Coburn- Dansville
Group 18
1st- Zachary Boudreau- Baldwinsville
2nd- Mason Smithers- Titans
3rd- Weston Mehlenbacher- Wayland
4th- Dexter Zalewski- Perry
Group 19
1st- Max Brewer- TAWC
2nd- Dakota Jones- TAWC
3rd- Jacob Ackley- WWC
4th- Jacob Forrester- Dansville
Group 20
1st- Xavier Allen- CWC
2nd- Blake Windows- TAWC
3rd- Brodie Blake- Corning
4th- Andrew Dueppengies- Perry
Group 21
1st-Harry Teribury III- CWC
2nd- Stetson Ayers- Brockport
3rd- Cohen Windows- TAWC
4th- Jackson Dean- Wellsville
Group 22
1st- Carter Soltis- Corning
2nd- Xander Stafford- WWC
3rd- Jayson Taft- Bath
4th- Carter Leavell- Hamburg
Group 23
1st- Ryder Root- Mansfield, PA
2nd- Ayden Tretts- Pioneer
3rd- Daniel Bretch- Corning
4th- Kaysen Travis- Bath
Group 24
1st- Aidan Gemmell- CWC
2nd- Emily Deckery- SVEYA
3rd- Reed VanSkiver- Bath
4th- Zachary Stewart- TAWC
Group 25
1st- Roman Zarbo- NWAA – MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER 7 &8
2nd- Ethan Dieter- CWC
3rd- Bentley Davidson- Corning
4th- Justin Boudreau- Pin 2 Win
Group 26
1st- Ayden Silvernail- WWC
2nd- Xavier Raycroft- CWC
3rd- Landyn Huntington- WWC
4th- Asher Orr- Corning
Group 27
1st- Uriah Knickerbocker- CWC
2nd- Mackenzie Miesch- Brockport
3rd- Brantley Willetts- Shinglehouse
4th- Hailey Osborne- Pioneer
Group 28
1st- Wyatt Hungiville- Smethport, PA
2nd- Shae Davis- WWC
3rd- Bryce Larrison- Bath
4th- Owen Inthanongsak- Corning
Group 29
1st- Jackson Clarkson- CWC
2nd- Griffin Haight- Bath
3rd- Cohen Hager- WWC
4th- Oliver Daniels- Olean
Group 30
1st- Liamm Comstock- Tioga
2nd- Easton Joyce- Wellsville
3rd- Luke Mosko- CWC
4th- Marshall Preston- WWC
Group 31
1st- Brock Gorman- Athens, PA
2nd- Carly Sands- TAWC
3rd- Maeson Waldron- Pioneer
4th- Iverie Comstock- Campbell-Savona
Group 32
1st- Chase Neally- Corning
2nd- Jacob Coban- Salamanca
3rd- Lucas Bray- Bison
4th- Brayden Bowman- Waverly
Group 33
1st- Tayden Margenson- Olean
2nd- Tristan Smyers- Shinglehouse, PA
3rd- Lucas Parkerm- Wayland
4th- James Mehlenbacher- Bath
Group 34
1st- Nolan Kelly- Wolverine Den
2nd- Avery Winans- CWC
3rd- Wyatt Osborne- Pioneer
4th- Gunner Hodge- Bath
Group 35
1st- Owen Armison- Fillmore
2nd- Hayden Osborne- Pioneer
3rd- Simon Dickerson- Shinglehouse, PA
4th- Owen Stock- Corning
Group 36
1st- Carver Bonninger- WWC
2nd- Aiden Mckeown- Campbell-Savona
3rd- Landyn Mattison- CWC
4th- Rylan Miles- Campbell-Savona
Group 38
1st- Wyatt Landis- Wayland
2nd- Hunter Hager- TAWC
3rd- Declan Conrad- Bath
4th- William Hager- TAWC
9 & 10
Group 39
1st- Owen Muench- Bison
2nd- Ryan Teribury- Corning
3rd- Kullen Sharp- CWC
4th- Brent Dennis- CWC
Group 40
1st- John-Michael Fanning- SVEYA
2nd- Ryan Gemmell- CWC
3rd- Wyatt Willetts- Shinglehouse, PA
4th- Robert Mcnair- Wayland
Group 41
1st- Zander Wilson- WWC
2nd- Isaac Kurtz- CWC
3rd- Owen Bliss- Pioneer
4th- Garrett Mehlenbacher- Wayland
Group 42
1st- Logan Huntington- WWC
2nd- Garrett Hall- CWC
3rd- Zander Zyla- Corning
4th- Logan Huntington- WWC
Group 43
1st- Connor McCaffrey- CWC
2nd- James Chase- Slingshot
3rd- Landon Feil- Livonia
4th- Tyler Williams- Brockport
Group 44
1st- Jack Aderman- Olean
2nd- Tanner Stewart- CWC
3rd- Hayden O’Conner- Campbell-Savona
4th- Nolan Schwab- Pioneer
Group 45
1st- Griffen Robarge- CWC
2nd- Kolton Putt- Corning
3rd- Gavin Jensen- Wolverine Den
4th- Jackson Tortorice- Pioneer
Group 47
1st- Wyatt Sartori- CWC- MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER 9 & 10
2nd- Tanner Carabone- Bison
3rd- Brady Hopkins- Bath
4th- Justin Mann- Wolverine Den
Group 48
1st- Liam Gadley- Wolverine Den
2nd- Joe Kilmer- CWC
3rd- Coleman Bouthillier- Pin 2 Win
4th- Jayden Rodriguez- Corning
Group 49
1st- Ian Fitzsimmons- Smethport, PA
2nd- Hunter Weitzel- CWC
3rd- Noah Longly- Salamanca
4th- Ashton Neally- Corning
Group 50
1st- Jack Kuhn- NWAA
2nd- Devon Bosket- Campbell-Savona
3rd- Elijah Jennings- Dansville
4th- Calia Windows- TAWC
Group 51
1st-Maverick Beckwith- Gorilla Grapplers
2nd- Reggie McCreary- NWAA
3rd- Maximus Heckman- Brockport
4th- Carter Mountain- Pioneer
Group 52
1st- Cooper Rhodus- Pioneer
2nd- Ziah Sharp- CWC
3rd- Kamden Neely- Olean
4th- Bryson Clemons- Wellsville
Group 53
1st- Brody Goodemole- Pioneer
2nd- Clayton Snyder- WWC
3rd- Trey Pfeiffer- Bison
4th- Blake Thomas- Bath
Group 54
1st-Riley Chojnicki- Pioneer
2nd- Devin Stone- WWC
3rd- Jonathan Carlson- TAWC
4th- Ayden Andrews- Shinglehouse, PA
Group 55
1st- Riley Miller- Independent
2nd- Chistopher Eilliott II- Bath
3rd- Boston Hackett- NWAA
4th- Collin Aumick- TAWC
Group 56
1st- Rocco Zarbo- NWAA
2nd- Logan Bengier- Livonia
3rd- Jason Robb- Dansville
4th- Carter Lehman- CWC
Group 57
1st- Steve Olson- WWC
2nd- Henry Wortkoetter- NWAA
3rd- Anthony Addison- CWC
4th- Cooper Zufall- SVEYA
Group 58
1st- Jaxson Burchard- 5th Round
2nd- Logan Coban- Salamanca
3rd- Isaiah Fisher- Salamanca
Group 59
1st- Kasen Hardy- Salamanca
2nd- Warrick John- Salamanca
3rd- Alivia Decker- SVEA
Group 60
1st- Luke Zeh- CWC
2nd- Lhandyn Nauman- WWC
3rd- Maddox Conrad- Bath
Group 61
1st-Max McCarthy- Bison
2nd- Luke Coban- Salamanca
3rd- Aiden Giardina- TAWC
11 & 12
Group 62
1st- Dylan Depew-Cappadonia- CWC
2nd-Travis Coriaty- Shinglehouse, PA
3rd- Jayden Miesch- Brockport
4th- Maxwell Yount- Bison
Group 63
1st- Logan Bellis- Tioga- MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER 11 & 12
2nd- Blake Teeter- Corning
3rd- Hunter Simmonds- WWC
4th- Gavin Rook- CWC
Group 64
1st- Myles Jarzyna- Livonia
2nd- Dominick O’Dell- Dansville
3rd- Nolan Vallieres- CWC
4th- Mathias Sharp- CWC
Group 65
1st-Keegan VanCise- Corning
2nd- Dezmond Gardner- CWC
3rd- James Cicirello- Wellsville
4th- Benjamin Shaffer- Hamburd
Group 66
1st-Brody Heckman- Brockport
2nd- Austin Hall- CWC
3rd- Trenton True- Perry
4th- Clayton Kiser- Smethport, PA
Group 67
1st- Chase Richards- Cobra
2nd- Grayson Timmons- Coring
3rd- Zach Hungiville- Smethport, PA
4th- Ryan Vedder- Fillmore
Group 68
1st- Matthew Bennett- Bath
2nd- Brandlee Dennis- CWC
3rd- Freddie Clark- Corning
4th- Kaegan Rhodes- TAWC
Group 69
1st- Billy Wood- Brockport
2nd- Noah Leavell- Hamburg
3rd- Jaxson Burchard- 5th Round
4th- Dawson Burgess- WWC
Group 70
1st-Clayton Smith- Corning
2nd- Rory White- Hamburg
3rd- Dayton Orlowske- Bath
4th- Riley Maid- Pioneer
Group 71
1st-Zachary Caldwell- PABA
2nd- Gabe Black- Wellsville
3rd- Dante Nealey- Bath
4th- Contessa VanSkiver- Bath
Group 72
1st- Carson Turner- Armspin
2nd- Camden Morrison- Shinglehouse, PA
3rd- Logan Quick- Dansville
Group 73
1st- Michael Hitchcock- Pioneer
2nd- Skyler Miles- CWC
3rd- Brody Houghtaling- CWC
Group 74
1st-Will Wortkoetter- NWAA
2nd- Luke Sottolano- WWC
3rd- Levi Stratton- TAWC
13 & 14
Group 75
1st- Austin Zimmerman- Bison- MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER 13 & 14
2nd- Richie Wood- Brockport
3rd- Andrew Coriaty- Shinglehouse
4th- Caden Ruben- SVEYA
Group 76
1st- Graham Howe- Nunda
2nd- Dalton Webb- Corning
3rd- Mark Deebs- CWC
Group 77
1st- Boone Doulass- Nunda
2nd- Matt Mahon- Corning
3rd- Collin Hamilton- CWC
Group 78
1st- Logan Bruce- Corning
2nd- Austin Boff- Brockport
3rd- Ashton Davis- CWC
4th- Clayton Smith- Corning
Group 79
1st-Paiton Davis- CWC
2nd- Carson Turner- Armspin
3rd- Christopher Card- Corning
4th- Blake Neally- Corning
Group 80
1st- Keegin Christian- CWC
2nd- Xander Outman- Wellsville
3rd- Cameron Hall- NWAA
Group 81
1st- Cooper Farrel- Brockport
2nd- Dominic Dennis- CWC
3rd- Jacob Rodriguez- Corning
4th- Izayah Edmund- Shinglehouse, PA
Group 82
1st- Evan Leonard- Wolverine Den
2nd- Jade Cook- Corning
3rd- Lewis Miller- NWAA
Group 83
2nd- Remington Sherman- Corning
3rd- Ethan Ross- CWC