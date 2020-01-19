HORNELL — Hornell put together one of the best quarters of the season, grabbing a big lead in the first frame and then never looking back as they downed Dansville by a 61-40 final Friday evening in Hornell.

Nine different players scored for Hornell, including three that reached double figures. Jackson White led the way with 11 points, while Chase Freeland and Tanner Stutzman each added 10 in the win.

While the pace would slow down as the game progressed, the Red Raiders were simply unstoppable right from the opening tip as they started the game on a 19-0 run that stretched over seven minutes long.

Hornell’s zone press was executed to perfection, and the Mustangs had a very difficult time even finding an opportunity to shoot. The Red Raiders blended speed and length as they picked off passes and then raced down the floor for fast break points.

“Defensively, we were great. We limited them to just one shot, and we were able to take away (Arrik) Gerber. I was really pleased with our energy level to start the game. We were smart, and I think that was a solid eight minutes,” said Scholes. “And if we can play like that all of the time, we’re going to be alright.”

Everyone contributed, and five different Red Raiders scored in the first period. Collin Buisch led the charge with six quick points, but the offensive outburst was truly a team effort, and it allowed Hornell to take a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We had balance and we were sharing the ball on offense. And we also made some smart passes,” said Scholes.

The second quarter was a much more evenly contested game. The Mustangs offense got going quickly thanks to a pair of deep 3-pointers from Tanner Dettman, and as a result the lead stayed stagnant at a 30-10 clip halfway through the frame.

Hornell, however, once again gained an advantage as it ripped off an 8-0 run to end the quarter that featured an absolutely monstrous one-handed jam by Malik Arnink.

After the break, Hornell’s lead continued to grow. The Red Raiders starting lineup was about as dominant as a group could be, particularly on the defensive end, where they continuously made life difficult for the Mustang offense.

The lead grew to as many as 31 points in the frame, and the Red Raiders took a 53-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

In that final frame, both teams made full use of the bench and got extended minutes for anyone that was suited up.

“It’s great to get kids experience that don’t always play a lot of minutes. They work hard in practice, and there are games where they don’t get to play as much. And I also think that’s how you build good programs, you get kids time on the floor, not only for this, but for next year as well,” said Scholes.

When the final buzzer sounded, Hornell had earned a big 61-40 win over Dansville.

Hornell (11-1) now faces one of its toughest stretches of the season over the next three games, where the Red Raiders will face off with Waterloo, Wellsville and Geneva, starting on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Maple City.

“I think we are going to find out who we are, and how good we could be. We’ve got three really tough games coming in a row. We will see different teams with different weapons and a lot of different options,” said Scholes. “We are still looking for a complete game. We have to be more consistent. We want to be able to get the full 32 minutes out of them.”