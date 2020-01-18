BRADFORD — In a battle of two 10-win teams, Avoca traveled to Bradford and came away with a 89-43 victory Friday in a Steuben County boys basketball game.

The Tigers, winners of 10-straight coming into the contest, jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first two minutes of the game and held a 24-19 lead after eight minutes. Jordan Sutryk kept the Braves within striking distance with 10 points in the quarter.

Jordan Slayton and Jonathan Jensen had six points each in the second quarter as Avoca took control of the game and upped its lead to 45-30 at the break.

The Tigers kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring Bradford 44-13.

Jonathan Jensen and Brady Brandow each contributed 18 points, while Jensen had a double-double stat line with 11 rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Pacey Hopkins and Tristian Stark each added 16 points, while Devin Stowe contributed nine points, five assists and four steals.

The trio of Jensen, Hopkins and Devin Stowe combined for 17 steals for the Tigers.

Jordan Sutryk led the Braves with 17 points, Blai Crespo had eight points and Blaze Machuga chipped in five points.

Bradford (10-3) will travel to 10-1 Prattsburgh Wednesday in its next contest.

The Tigers will host Arkport-Canaseraga Wednesday in search of their 12th straight victory.

Avon 74, Wayland-Cohocton 41

AVON — The Avon Braves dominated at home on Friday evening as they picked up a 74-41 win over the visiting Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles in Avon.

Justin Horton was Way-Co’s leading scorer, recording eight points in the loss.

Way-Co (5-8) now hits the road on Wednesday evening with a trip to Warsaw at 7 p.m.

Pavilion 53, Keshequa 43

NUNDA — The Pavilion Golden Gophers dug in and went home happy with a 10-point win over host Keshequa on Friday night in Nunda.

The game was a fairly close contest throughout for a pair of teams attempting to gain some momentum in the home stretch of the hoop season. Coach Jack Jeffres' team was led by Trevor Wiedrich who pumped in 18 points, as Zach Tillotson added 15, and Cam Milligan finished with 11 as the purple & gold put a trio of teammates in double-digits in the victory.

Keshequa (2-10) was paced by Hunter Stephens' 9 points.

Pavilion (2-8) hosts Pembroke on Tuesday night, while Keshequa has a week off before visiting Wayland-Cohocton on Monday, Jan. 27.

Genesee Valley 72, Perry 54

BELMONT — Cody Schneider (23 points) and Evan Windus (17 points) combined for 40 points Friday night, but Perry ran away with a 30-13 run in the fourth quarter to take a 72-54 win over host Jaguars.

Brock Ellsessor chipped in 10 points for Genesee Valley (8-3) hosts Campbell-Savona Tuesday.

Perry 18 16 8 30 – 72

GV 14 9 18 13 – 54

PERRY: Garrett McClurg 6 0-0 12, Mitchel Hockey 3 5-8 13, Michael Hockey 3 3-4 9, Carson DeVinney 7 0-0 19, Caleb Carr 1 0-0 2, Michael John Grover 5 5-5 17. Totals: 25 13-17 72.

GENESEE VALLEY: Evan Windus 7 0-0 17, Brock Ellsessor 5 0-0 10, Riley Gordon 1 1-2 4, Cody Schneider 10 3-7 23. Totals: 23 4-9 54.

3-point goals: Perry 9 (DeVinney 5, Grover 2, Mic. Hockey 2), GV 4 (Windus 3, Gordon). Total Fouls: Perry 11, GV 17. Fouled out: Clark (GV).

Houghton 63, Lima Christian 38

LIMA — Ayo Banwo netted 17 points and Gennaro Picco added 15 in Houghton’s 63-38 road win over Lima Christian Friday.

The Panthers improved to 6-1 and visit Whitesville Thursday.

Houghton 15 15 24 9 – 63

Lima 11 6 10 11 – 38

HOUGHTON: Lee Murray 3 0-0 8, Ayo Banwo 7 2-5 17, Loik Makuza 6 1-1 13, Reggie Tran 1 0-0 2, Gennaro Pico 4 4-6 15, Chris Habecker 3 0-0 6, Samuel Morah 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 7-12 63.

LIMA CHRISTIAN: Myles Howard 6 1-2 14, John Gretzinger 4 3-5 13, Nate Herring 1 0-0 2, Caleb Welker 1 0-0 2, Evan Herring 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 3-7 38.

3-point goals: Houghton 6 (Pico 3, Murray 2, Banwo), Lima 4 (Gretzinger 2, Howard, E. Herring). Total Fouls: Houghton 12, Lima 15. Fouled out: None.

Fillmore 72, Friendship 24

FRIENDSHIP — Fillmore started the night with a huge 35-0 first quarter and never looked back in a 72-24 road win in Friendship Friday night.

Luke Cole paced balanced Fillmore (8-1) with 12 points. Mason Cool added 11 points and Tobias Webb chipped in nine.

“We got off to a great start defensively,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch. “Tobias got nine points in the first three minutes through ball pressure, and Mason continues to provide great minutes off the bench. Friendship was missing a few key players, but (coach Mark) Corso has his team battling four quarters.”

Friendship (2-9) received nine points apiece from Blake Hewitt and Pehyton Moore.

Fillmore visits Bolivar-Richburg Wednesday.

Fillmore 35 13 15 9 – 72

Friendship 0 10 4 10 – 24

FILLMORE: Dylan Valentine 1 0-0 3, Luke Cole 5 2-2 12, Levi Webb 2 0-0 4, Isaiah Voss 2 0-0 6, Hayden Rust 1 0-0 3, Tobias Webb 4 0-0 9, Colby Wolfer 3 0-0 7, Aaron Buck 3 0-0 8, Mason Cool 5 0-0 11, Will Valentine 2 1-2 5, Devin Oliver 1 0-0 2, Phil Hess 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 3-4 72.

FRIENDSHIP: Micah Hosley 1 0-0 2, Blake Hewitt 4 1-2 9, Atlin Moore 1 0-0 3, Pehyton Moore 4 0-0 9, Donovan Breckinridge 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 2-4 24.

3-point goals: Fillmore 9 (Voss 2, Buck 2, D. Valentine, Rust, T. Webb, Wolfer, Cool), Friendship 2 (A. Moore, P. Moore). Total Fouls: Fillmore 4, Friendship 2. Fouled out: None.

JV game: Fillmore, 68-23.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dansville 66, Hornell 48

DANSVILLE — Arayana Young had a monster stat line of 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and one steal as she led the Dansville Lady Mustangs to a big 66-48 win over LCAA rival Hornell on Friday evening in Dansville.

Dansville led by just four points late in the third, but then ended the frame on a 4-0 run that pushed the lead to eight — and Hornell never recovered.

In the win, Grace Rittenhouse scored 17 points and added four assists. Jenna George had 12 points, four assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal as well.

Hornell was led by Jaden Sciotti, who scored 18 points and pulled in seven rebounds. Dezi Mount and Leah Harkenrider each added 11 points, while Lily Gaffney contributed six points and pulled in eight rebounds.

Dansville (11-1) now hosts Henrietta on Tuesday evening 7 p.m. Hornell (8-5) now has a week off until it plays in the Dan Barkley Memorial Showcase next Friday evening at 6:15 p.m. against the Wellsville Lions.

Keshequa 46, Pavilion 45

PAVILION — An Emily Weaver steal in the final seconds led to a pair of free throws that decided the ballgame with 1.8 seconds left to play. Weaver misfired on the first, but buried the second and the Golden Gophers with it to the final score of 46-45 as Keshequa escaped with its 10th victory of the season against only two setbacks.

Paige Burley led the Indians with a double-double, 14 points and 13 boards. Paige McKerrow netted 12 with 4 assists. Megan Guy scored 11 with 3 rebounds. Emily Weaver scored 5, including the game winning free throw and had 4 steals. Faith Wood added 2 points and 5 rebounds, while Julia Wilkins scored 2 for the victors.

Keshequa improved to 10-2 on the year as they visit Warsaw on Friday night, while Pavilion (5-6) hosts Elba on Wednesday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 46, Bolivar-Richburg 38

BOLIVAR — Down 12-9 after the first quarter, Canisteo-Greenwood responded by winning the final three en route to a 46-38 win at Bolivar-Richburg Friday night in non-league action.

Lillian Mullen continued her stellar season with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists to pace Canisteo-Greenwood, which was playing without senior Elizabeth Roach. Savannah Ambuski added 11 points, while Brooke Burd had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Peyton Peters, Destiny Reese and Elaine Roach all grabbed five boards.

B-R (6-5) was powered by Aliyah Cole with 22 points and 18 rebounds. McKinlee Harris added nine points.

Bolivar-Richburg visits Genesee Valley Thursday, while the 12-0 Lady Redskins host Addison Tuesday.

C-G 9 9 11 17 – 46

B-R 12 4 8 14 – 38

CANISTEO-GREENWOOD: Savannah Ambuski 5 1-2 11, Elaine Roach 0 1-2 1, Lillian Mullen 6 6-6 21, Destiny Reese 0 2-4 2, Brooke Byrd 2 3-4 7, Peyton Peters 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 13-18 46.

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: McKinlee Harris 4 0-0 9, Madigan Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Pacer 1 1-2 3, Trinidy Miller 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Cole 8 6-14 22. Totals: 15 7-16 38.

3-point goals: C-G 3 (Mullen), B-R 1 (Mc. Harris). Total Fouls: C-G 12, B-R 14. Fouled out: Stuck (B-R).

Andover 39, Fillmore 37

FILLMORE — Andover made a statement Friday, starting the game with a 19-6 first quarter and holding off previously unbeaten Fillmore the rest of the way to score a 39-37 upset win over the Eagles on their home floor.

Fillmore (8-1) steadily chipped away at Andover’s big early advantage over the second and third quarters, trailing just 32-31 entering the fourth, but the Panthers made enough plays down the stretch to secure the win over the defending Section V champs.

Senior Emily Wahl powered the Panthers (8-3) with 19 points to lead all scorers. Kelsie Niedermaier (six rebounds) and Tess Spangenburg (six steals) added seven points apiece.

Leading Fillmore was Carlee Miller with 12 points and eight boards. Emma Cole and Hannah Roeske both had eight points.

The Eagles visit Hinsdale Tuesday, with the Panthers hosting Gensee Valley the same night.

Andover 19 7 6 7 – 39

Fillmore 6 10 15 6 – 37

ANDOVER: Hayleigh Niedermaier 1 0-0 2, Tess Spangenburg 3 1-2 7, Kaitlyn Calladine 1 2-4 4, Emily Wahl 4 9-11 19, Kelsie Niedermaier 3 1-4 7. Totals: 12 13-21 39.

FILLMORE: Riley Voss 2 0-1 4, Hannah Roeske 4 0-0 8, Emma Cole 3 2-6 8, Morgan Byer 2 0-0 5, Carlee Miller 5 1-2 12. Totals: 16 3-9 37.

3-point goals: Andover 2 (Wahl 2), Fillmore 2 (Byer, C. Miller). Total Fouls: Andover 11, Fillmore 14. Fouled out: Voss (F).

Cuba-Rushford 50, Hinsdale 30

CUBA — Cuba-Rushford outscored Hinsdale 29-10 in the second half, running away with a 50-30 win over visiting Hinsdale Friday.

Kate Howe had another big game for the Rebels with 26 points. Taylor Searle added 13 in the win as C-R (6-5) gets set to visit Fillmore Thursday.

Hinsdale fell to 6-3.

Hinsdale 8 12 5 5 – 30

Cuba-Rushford 7 14 19 10 – 50

HINSDALE: Kaitlynn Roberson 1 2-4 4, Ashley Chapman 2 1-6 5, Kayla Brooks 2 1-2 7, Liz Przybyla 0 1-4 1, Andrea Eastman 0 2-4 2, Lindsey Veno 5 1-4 11. Totals: 10 8-24 30.

CUBA-RUSHFORD: Lillian Forward 2 1-2 5, Ella Jaffe 1 0-0 2, Sarah Cole 1 0-2 2, Taylor Searle 6 0-0 13, Kate Howe 7 11-12 26, Elysa Tylor 1 0-0 2, Lauren Neu 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 12-18 50.

3-point goals: Hinsdale 2 (Brooks), C-R 2 (Searle, Howe). Total Fouls: Hinsdale 17, C-R 17. Fouled out: None.

Lima Christian 39, Scio 27

SCIO — Lima Christian started fast with a 21-6 first quarter and held off Scio for a 39-27 win Friday night.

Camryn Wiech hit two-three-pointers and finished with 10 points to pace the Tigers (1-10). Ashlynn Scotchmer chipped in seven points as Scio visits Hinsdale Thursday.

The Lady Tigers head back to work Thursday night on the road, as they pay a visit to the Lady Bobcats of Hinsdale for a 6 p.m. start.

Lima 21 4 10 4 – 39

Scio 6 4 10 7 – 27

LIMA CHRISTIAN: Georgia Gallatin 3 1-2 7, Ashley Kenney 3 0-0 8, Rebecca Tillapaugh 2 1-4 6, Megan Trezise 3 0-0 7, Mariah McGuire 2 0-0 4, Gwen Tonkery 1 0-0 2, Shirley Hu 1 0-0 2, Gracy Britton 1 0-0 2, Teresa Kearney 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 2-9 39.

SCIO: Ashlynn Scotchmer 3 0-0 7, Camryn Wiech 4 0-0 10, Emily Stilson 1 0-0 2, Celina Warboys 2 0-0 4, Alexis Crossley 1 0-0 2, Melena Dunham 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-0 27.

3-point goals: Lima 3 (Tillapaugh, Trezise, Britton), Scio 3 (Wiech 2, Scotchmer). Total Fouls: Lima 8, Scio 13. Fouled out: None.