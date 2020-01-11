CAMPBELL — Jasper-Troupsburg edged Campbell-Savona 46-43 Friday in a Steuben County Athletic Association boys basketball matchup.

Down three with five seconds left, a Panthers three-pointer rimmed out that allowed Jasper-Troupsburg to hang on for the victory.

“The guys fought hard tonight,” Campbell-Savona head coach Jeremy Brenning said. “We had a tough time getting the lid off the bucket. Jasper-Troupsburg played a defensive solid game.”

The Wildcats held the Panthers to just 19 first half points and scored 24 on the strength of five pointers from Brayden Hill and Ethan Draper.

The Panthers pulled to within three points at the end of three quarters with an 11 point third quarter led by five points from Kade Cochran.

Cochran led Campbell-Savona with 17 points and Caden Bolt had nine points in the second half.

Hill led Jasper-Troupsburg with 13 points while Draper added nine points and both Josh Flint and Tyler Flint contributed eight points.

Campbell-Savona will travel to Hammondsport Thursday in its next contest.

Jasper-Troupsburg (7-3) won its fifth straight and now hosts Avoca Tuesday in a Steuben County showdown.