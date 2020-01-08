Junior posts 15 points, 18 rebounds in win

ANDOVER — Kelsie Niedermaier was a force to be reckoned with Tuesday night.

The Andover junior center posted a huge double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds, blocking four shots as well to lead the Panthers to a 52-33 non-league win over visiting Hammondsport.

“We’ve been trying to get her to play like that all year. She definitely turned the switch on tonight,” said Andover head coach Jacob Bannerman. “That was the best I’ve ever seen her play. She can do anything when she plays with that type of confidence. That’s huge for us if she can provide another big scoring threat and help take the pressure off Emily (Wahl) offensively.”

Emily Wahl led all scorers with 22 points off eight field goals and six at the free throw line to power Andover (5-2), which pulled away with a dominating second half. Andover led 9-8 after the first quarter and then 25-21 at the break, but the final 16 minutes belong to the Panthers.

Andover took command with a 12-4 third quarter advantage and then put the game away with a 15-8 fourth quarter.

“The girls did a nice job taking what we talked about at halftime and implementing it,” said Bannerman. “Kelsie was aggressive and Emily did a nice job. We made a lot better decisions with the basketball in the second half.”

Tess Spangenburg chipped in eight points for the aggressive Panthers, who went to the foul line 27 times compared to 10 for the visiting Lakers.

Hammondsport was led by Destiny Hammond, who hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Jillian Underhill added seven points for the Lakers (4-2), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Hammondsport hosts another Allegany County foe, Genesee Valley, Jan. 13.

Andover is back home Thursday, hosting Cuba-Rushford.

Hammondsport 8 21 25 33

Andover 9 25 37 52

HAMMONDSPORT: Erica Hilligis 1 0-2 2, Hannah Huerter 2 0-0 5, Destiny Hammond 6 2-4 17, Jillian Underhill 2 3-4 7, Rory Whitcomb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-10 33.

ANDOVER: Hailey Niedermaier 1 0-0 2, Tess Spangenburg 3 2-4 8, Kaitlyn Calladine 1 0-2 2, Livia Simon 1 1-2 3, Emily Wahl 8 6-12 22, Kelsie Niedermaier 5 5-7 15. Totals: 19 14-27 52.

3-point goals: Hammondsport 4 (Hurter, Hammond 3). Andover 0. Total fouls: H 19, A 17. Fouled out: Sprague (H).