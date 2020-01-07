ALFRED — Alfred State sophomore forward Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) has been named the AMCC Player of the Week. She is the first Pioneer basketball player to earn AMCC honors this year.

Pettit had a big double-double as the Pioneers opened up 2020 with a conference victory over Mt. Aloysius. She was 10-for-18 from the floor and led all scorers with 24 points. She also grabbed 19 rebounds, including 15 defensive boards, along with two steals, two blocks, and one assist in the contest.

On the year, she is averaging 14.3 points per game and 10.5 rebounds.

The Pioneers are back in action on Wednesday when they host La Roche at 8 p.m.