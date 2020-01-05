CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins cruised to the 64-46 win at home versus the visiting Keshequa Indians on Friday evening in Canisteo.

Canisteo-Greenwood used a 21-5 second quarter to take control of the game and never looked back. Hunter McCaffrey led the host Redskins with 17 points. Blake Updyke followed with 14 points and Cole Ferris also cracked double-digits with 10 points.

Keshequa was led by Hunter Stephens and Hunter Zangerle, who both scored 11 points.

The Redskins (3-4) now hit the road on Friday evening for a big SCAA contest against Prattsburgh at 7 p.m.

Keshequa (1-7) now visits Avon Jan. 7.

Hornell 57, Newark 48

KEUKA — Collin Buisch scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as he helped lead the Hornell Red Raiders to a dramatic 57-48 OT win over Newark on Friday evening at Keuka College.

Hornell entered the fourth quarter trailing 33-24, and Newark’s lead held strong halfway through the final frame.

But that’s when HHS flipped the script, quickly erasing the deficit and then winning the overtime session by a 12-3 advantage to cruise to the win.

“Collin Buisch was outstanding at getting into gaps and being aggressive against the zone,” said HHS coach Kirk Scholes. “We were able to erase a 10 point lead in the last four minutes to send it to OT. The kids showed a ton of character, determination and heart to continue fighting when we were struggling to score for the first three quarters.”

Chase Freeland was also great in the critical moments, scoring eight of his 10 total points in overtime. Jackson White added 10 points in the win while Tanner Stutzman contributed nine.

Hornell (7-1) now returns home on Tuesday evening for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Whitman in Hornell.

Avoca 69, Honeoye 40

HONEOYE — Pacey Hopkins scored 20 points and the Avoca Tigers cruised to a 69-40 road win over Honeoye in Honeoye on Friday evening.

Jonathan Jensen added 12 points in the win, Brady Brandow scores 11 and Tristian Stark rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10.

Avoca (6-1) now returns home on Monday evening for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Dundee.

Letchworth 57, Dansville 43

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Mustangs could not overcome a nine-point first quarter deficit and fell to the Letchworth Indians by a 57-43 final at home in Dansville on Friday evening.

Arrik Gerber led the Mustangs with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tanner Dettman added seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Dansville (3-6) is off until Friday evening, when they host rival Wayland-Cohocton at 7:30 p.m. in Dansville.

Lima Christian 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 44

LIMA — Host Lima Christian picked up a 54-44 win over visiting Arkport/Canaseraga Friday in non-league action.

The Wolves (0-5) host Prattsburgh Jan. 6.

Watkins Glen 57, Wellsville 36

WATKINS GLEN — Watkins Glen defended its home floor with a 56-36 win over visiting Wellsville in tournament action Friday night.

Wellsville (4-5) was led by senior Max Jusianiec, who went 9-of-11 at the charity stripe and finished with 23 points. Eli Schmidt added seven points for the Lions, who trailed 27-13 at the half.

Wellsville 9 4 12 11 – 36

Watkins Glen 17 10 15 14 – 56

WELLSVILLE: Max Jusianiec 6 9-11 23, Eli Schmidt 2 3-5 7, Liam McKinley 0 1-2 1, Logan Dunbar 1 0-1 3, Tim Jones 1 0-1 2. Totals: 10 13-20 36.

WATKINS GLEN: Owen Scholtiek 4 2-2 11, Max Evans 2 4-5 8, Isaac McIlroy 2 0-0 5, Mitchel Pike 2 0-0 6, Adam Pastore 10 0-0 20, Jacob DeJong 3 0-1 6. Totals: 23 6-7 56.

3-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Jusianiec 2, Dunbar), WG 4 (Pike 2, Scholtiek, McIlroy). Total Fouls: Wellsville 13, WG 20. Fouled out: DeJong (WG).

Jasper-Troupsburg 58, Bolivar-Richburg 49

BOLIVAR — Jasper-Troupsburg outscored Bolivar-Richburg 18-7 in the third quarter, powering to a 58-49 non-league win over the host Wolverines Friday night.

Brayden Hill poured in 28 points to power the Wildcats, hitting four from downtown. Tyler Flint added 13 points, Noah Price had eight and Reese Draper chipped in seven for the Wildcats (4-3), who host Andover Jan. 6.

Landon Danaher had a big night for B-R (4-4) with 24 points. Camden MacDonnell added 13 to the cause as the Wolverines now visit Scio Tuesday.

Jasper-Troupsburg 13 9 18 18 – 58

Bolivar-Richburg 18 7 7 17 – 49

JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Brayden Hill 10 4-7 28, Noah Price 3 0-0 8, Josh Flint 1 0-2 2, Tyler Flint 3 7-8 13, Reese Draper 3 1-2 7. Totals: 20 12-19 58.

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Riley Danaher 2 2-4 7, Landon Danaher 8 7-7 24, Wyatt Karnuth 1 0-0 3, Isaac Scott 1 0-0 2, Camden MacDonell 6 1-5 13. Totals: 18 10-16 49.

3-point goals: J-T 6 (Hill 4, Price 2), B-R 3 (R. Danaher, L. Danaher, Karnuth). Total Fouls: J-T 17, B-R 16. Fouled out: J. Flint (J-T), Cornell (J-T).

Hammondsport 76, Whitesville 15

WHITESVILLE — Hammondsport began the night with a 25-7 first quarter and never slowed down in a 76-15 win over host Whitesville Friday in non-league action.

The Lakers received a game-high 15 points from Hunter Ball.

The Blue Jays (0-5) were led by Jessie Pensyl with five points. Dylan Acor had four points and16 rebounds as Whitesville now visits Alfred-Almond Monday.

Hammondsport 25 20 13 20 – 76

Whitesville 7 2 2 4 – 15

HAMMONDSPORT: Thomas Kressly 4 0-0 10, Hunter Ball 7 0-0 15, Michael Beam 2 1-2 5, Ian MacDonald 1 1-2 3, Jack Davis 7 2-3 18, Chris Becker 3 0-0 6, CJ Hill 4 3-5 11, Johnathan Wells 4 0-0 8. Totals: 32 7-12 76.

WHITESVILLE: Jessie Pensyl 2 0-0 5, CJ Estep 1 0-2 2, Robert Whitesell 2 0-0 4, Dylan Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 0-2 15.

3-point goals: Hammondsport 5 (Kressly 2, Davis 2, Ball), Whitesville 1 (Pensyl). Total Fouls: Hammondsport 9, Whitesville 14. Fouled out: None.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dansville 61, Keshequa 39

NUNDA — Arayana Young had a double-double and the Dansville Mustangs cruised to a 61-39 road victory over the Keshequa Indians on Friday evening in Nunda.

Young recorded a game-high 22 points, 16 rebound, one assist and one block in the win. Grace Rittenhouse added 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, while Jenna George had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.

Dansville (8-1) hits the road once again on Monday evening with a trip to Section VI Olean at 7 p.m.

Prattsburgh/Avoca 53, Wayland-Cohocton 34

PRATTSBURGH — The combined Prattsburgh/Avoca girls basketball team picked up a dominating 53-34 win over Wayland-Cohocton on Friday evening in the first round of the Prattsburgh Holiday Tournament.

Delaney Stowe led the charge with a game-high 16 points. Lucia D’Arpino added 13 points in the win, while Kendra Pinckney had eight.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kailey Johnson, who recorded eight points in the loss.

Prattsburgh/Avoca next plays on Saturday afternoon with a trip to Canisteo-Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. Wayland-Cohocton now heads to York on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Arkport/Canaseraga 47, Geneseo 35

GENESEO — Arkport/Canaseraga improved to 4-2 with a 47-35 win over host Geneseo Friday night.

Further stats weren’t made available at presstime. The Wolves host Addison Jan. 7.