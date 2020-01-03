State Farm Classic marks the official New Year for area wrestling teams

HORNELL — Jan. 1 has come and gone.

But for any fan of local wrestling, the new year doesn't officially start until this weekend, when the Hornell varsity program hosts the 33rd Annual David Stewart Memorial State Farm Classic wrestling tournament.

And this year, the HHS program is excited to ring in the new decade with a hole slew of extra talent in every single weight class. There will be the normal showing of excellent local schools like Arkport/Canaseraga, Alfred-Almond, Canisteo-Greenwood and Wellsville, but there will also be several big programs traveling in from all over Section V, including teams like Wayne and defending State Farm Champion Brockport.

“This year we probably have the toughest tournament in Hornell that I can remember. Weight classes are full or over full, power house teams are coming back, and excitement seems to be higher than I have seen it,” said HHS coach Bill Drake. “But I love it. I love what I do and I will keep doing it for our guys and community. I love how much the community backs us up this weekend.”

And while the competition is as steep as it’s ever been, the Red Raiders bring in a very strong lineup with several wrestlers that are looking to find their way onto the podium this weekend.

“If I had to make a list of guys that you will definitely see in the finals of our tournament I would say Nolan McGregor (106), Owen House (138), Kade Slayton (145), Brennan Demersman (152), Brennan Khork (170), Andrew Deebs (182), and Alex Lockwood (220). If you watched our practices, you would bet on these guys as well,” said Drake. “I would love to win this tournament. We haven’t won our own tournament since 2006. But it won’t be easy. We have the team to compete, but so does Brockport, Wayne, Canisteo-Greenwood, and the rest that are coming. It really is any team’s tournament to win.”

But of all those looking to compete this weekend, Hornell’s Owen House has the most at stake. The senior 138-pounder comes into the weekend with exactly 180 wins, tying him for first place in HHS history with Austin Dwyer. That means that if House can defend his 2019 State Farm Classic Championship this year, he will get up on the podium fully cemented as one of Hornell’s greatest wrestlers of all time.

“First, Owen has set his sights and paved his own path to be the best and make sure that teams know who he is. Second, he has had a lot of great coaches and mentors on his journey. Owen is often compared to his dad, Hornell great Otto House. But I always tell everyone that while it is great to have a dad like Otto who has coached him and who is extremely passionate, Owen is still his own man and has a tremendous work effort and desire to be the best,” said Drake. “So for me to be apart of his journey to this milestone over the last two years has been an experience that I have no words to describe. I am just glad I am apart of it and am always so proud of that guy.”

As is always the case with events that are this big, it takes a community to put it on. And for Hornell and the surrounding areas, that community comes together in some amazing ways in order to host such an important event.

“Just saying thank you to everyone that helps is just not enough in my eyes. Our community does so much for us. We have amazing family, friends, and community partners that work and sponsor our tournament to make it possible. Without any one of them, this tournament does not happen. I wish I could name all the sponsors and volunteers, but that would take up too much of the article,” said Drake. “If you come to the tournament you will see all the businesses that helped us as we post them up over the school, and you will see all of our family and friends working to make this the best tournament we can. Because of all these people, we are getting more and more interest from more and more teams.”