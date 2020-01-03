HORNELL — Area basketball teams are starting to get the attention of the New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA), which has released its latest set of state rankings.

The Hornell boys are currently an honorable mention in Class B following a 6-1 start to the season. The Red Raiders travel to Newark tonight.

The area is better represented in Class D. Prattsburgh (6-1) is ranked No. 6 in the state, with Steuben County rival Avoca (5-1) sitting at No. 9.

In Allegany County, Genesee Valley (5-1), whose only loss is to Prattsburgh, is ranked No. 11.

Earning honorable mentions are Fillmore (5-1), Bradford (8-2) and Scio (5-1). The only loss for both Fillmore and Scio this season came at the hands of Genesee Valley. Section VI Panama (6-0) is currently ranked No. 1.

Girls

In the girls rankings, Canisteo-Greenwood (5-1) is the top local team with a ranking of No. 5 among the Class C field in New York state. The Lady Redskins are off to a 6-0 start. Pembroke is the top-ranked Section V school at No. 4, just ahead of the Redskins. Keshequa (7-1) is ranked No. 14 in Class C.

Dansville (7-1) currently sits at No. 8 in Class B field. The Mustangs are the defending Section V champions.

In Class D, Fillmore (4-0) is ranked No. 7 in the state. Section V Elba sits at the top spot in the state, according to the rankings.