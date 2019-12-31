Harkenrider nets 21 in huge home win

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders made the last run of a tightly contested ballgame and grabbed a huge 72-62 win over the Aquinas Lady Irish on Monday evening in Hornell.

“This was a huge win for us. We’ve been win a game, lose a game. Win a game, lose a game. So it’s nice to put a couple of wins together and I hope it carries over to the next game,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “Anytime we can get a win here over a team like Aquinas, it’s a big deal. We buckled down, had a great fourth quarter defensively, and got a great win against a very good team.”

The Lady Raiders got contributions from all over the floor, but as usual, took the lead from Leah Harkenrider’s performance. The senior guard once again proved her title as an elite scorer, knocking down shots from all levels of the floor as well as going 5-for-5 from the charity stripe en route to 21 points and six steals.

“She fills the stat sheet and about four games ago she really started to get engaged and get her basketball legs under there. She had a few too many turnovers today, and she needs to cut those down, but other than that, she was great,” said Dyring.

Things were very even early on as both teams applied a lot of defensive pressure. But then Tayghan Doorley hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Hornell took an early 10-4 lead after three minutes.

Aquinas responded and chipped away at the lead, but in the final two minutes of the period, Jaden Sciotti took over.

The junior guard grabbed offensive and defensive rebounds, picked more than a few pockets and at one point, had scored eight consecutive points for the Red Raiders.

This briefly led to a double digit lead for Hornell, but then Aquinas hit the last bucket of the frame and the score settled in at 22-13 after one quarter.

The Lady Irish carried that small bit of momentum into the second quarter, and it led to an 8-2 run that forced an early HHS timeout just two minutes into the frame.

Aquinas tied the game up after the quick break, and it was a back-and-fourth affair after that. First the teams traded buckets, and then they traded scoring runs, but the game remained tied until the final 30 seconds.

The Lady Raiders then finished the half on a 5-0 run, taking a very slim 38-34 advantage into the intermission.

Following the halftime break, the two teams continued to trade blows, but the gap between them remained stagnant.

Hornell slowly worked out to a bigger lead early on, only to have Aquinas rip off a small run that would cut things to one possession.

But when the Irish got it close, HHS responded with their own run to keep the lead just out of reach. This cycle then continued until HHS held eventually held a 53-49 lead with one minute left in the third.

The teams traded a few final buckets, but Hornell’s four point lead carried into the opening parts of the fourth quarter.

The game tightened a bit in the final five minutes, but the play was as even as ever. Aquinas slowly trimmed the lead down to one with just four minutes left to play, but Leah Harkenrider responded with a deep 3-pointer 30 seconds later that pushed the score to 62-58.

“Leah is a big time player, and that was a huge 3-pointer. She came off that screen and she knew she was getting to her spot. She knew she was shooting it, and she just had an incredible calm on her face. That was about as good as it gets,” said Dyring. “We were only up by one point, and she was like four feet behind the arc. That was huge.”

A quick timeout was called, and Brian Dyring used the sixty second break with maximum efficiency, as his team came out and simply ended the game over the next three minutes.

The Lady Raiders locked down on defense and then ripped off a 7-0 run that gave them the largest lead of the night at 69-57 with just 1:30 remaining.

The Lady Irish attempted to respond, but there simply wasn’t enough time left on the clock, allowing Hornell to pull away with the 72-62 win at home.

Along with Harkenrider’s dominating performance, several other HHS players had great nights. Jane Spitulnik had a double double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Jaden Sciotti had 16 points. Dezi Mount had 11, and Tayghan Doorley rounded things out with 10 points in the win.

Hornell (5-3) now prepares for a huge rivalry game against Wellsville on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Wellsville.