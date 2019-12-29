The Penn Yan Athletic Department announces that 17 students from Penn Yan Academy received Finger Lakes League - High School Athletic Association First Team recognition. Congratulations to these athletes for their outstanding athletic achievement for the Fall 2019 season. Girls Tennis: Abigail Garvey Samantha Denson, Grace Worth, Sydney Moravec, Jayden Hollister, Claire Pullen, and Molly Pullen; Girls Soccer: Hayley Andersen; Football: Mekhi Mahan and Brendan Prather; Cross Country: Joddie Decker; Boys Soccer: Brigham Hansen; Cheer: Mackenzie Chapman and Madison Flynn; Golf: Peter Nicholson and Max Brodmann; and Volleyball: Caitlin Wunder.