JASPER — The Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats dropped the first game of their holiday tournament but recovered with a dominating Saturday night performance and a 72-31 win over visiting Whitesville in Jasper.

Five different players reached double-figure scoring numbers in the win, led by 14 points from both Reese Draper and Josh Flint. Noah Price and Tyler Flint each added 11 points, while Blake Lawson had 10 in the win.

The Wildcats were in control from the opening tip, but were simply unstoppable in the second quarter. Jasper-Troupsburg was incredible on both ends of the floor, outscoring Whitesville by an incredible 26-0 margin during the eight minute frame, which led to an insurmountable 42-10 lead at the intermission.

“This was great especially after last night where we were about as bad as we could have been. Tonight, we came out and had some kids who were struggling make shots,” said J-T coach Tom Price. “I was really pleased with our second quarter. The ball didn’t stop moving on offense, we were making shots and it’s always nice when everyone gets to play.

After the break, the Wildcats made sure to use every single player on the roster, and really focused on getting their execution right in preparation for the 2020 portion of the season.

The win was a big recovery from Friday night, where the Wildcats were defeated by a 52-36 margin.

“I thought our attitude about playing tonight was great. We were unselfish, we moved the ball well and played well together. It was a decent performance for the most part,” said Price.

In that game, Tyler Flint and Reese Draper were the only two players to reach double figures, each scoring 10 points in the loss.

Jasper-Troupsburg (3-3) now has off until Jan. 3, where they will travel to Bolivar-Richburg for a 7 p.m. contest.

Whitesville (0-4) was led Saturday by 13 points from CJ Estep and eight from Jesse Pensyl. The Blue Jays now host Hammondsport Jan. 3.

Whitesville 10 0 15 6 — 31 J-T 16 26 19 11 — 72

WHITESVILLE: Jesse Pensyl 2 3-4 8, CJ Estep 5 2-4 13, Robert Whitesell 3 0-0 6, Troy Cogar 0 0-2 0, Dylan Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 5-10 31. JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Noah Price 4 0-0 11, Josh Flint 5 4-4 14, Oliver Rowe 1 0-0 2, Blake Lawson 5 0-3 10, Tyler Flint 4 3-4 11, Jon Tormey 1 0-0 3, Reese Draper 6 1-2 14, Ethan Draper 1 0-0 3, Quincy Cornell 2 0-2 4. Totals: 29 8-15 72. 3-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Pensyl, Estep); J-T 6 (Price 3, Tormey, R. Draper, E. Draper). Fouled out: None.