Graves, Loucks named to All-Tournament team

SCIO — Scio was on a mission Saturday night.

The Tigers were dominant once again, starting fast with a 25-6 first quarter surge en route to another Christmas Tournament title with a 65-21 win over visiting Alfred-Almond.

Cam Loucks poured in 27 points with 10 rebounds, while Brendan Graves hit five three-pointers and finished with 22 points, four steals and four assists. Both Loucks and Graves were named to the All-Tournament team. Senior Jake D’Arcy also had a great tournament, adding 11 points, five assists and four steals Saturday night.

“I was really happy with how well Jake played in this tournament,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall. “He’s seeing the floor just as good as anyone and doing a good job handling the ball for us. When he adds in some points for us, that’s big.”

Scio (5-1) won its two tournament games by a combined margin of 147-63 to stretch its streak of Christmas tournament titles to three.

“We got off to a good start, and we were better tonight with our intensity on the defensive end,” McFall said. “We were solid on defense tonight and that led into our offense. Brendan and Cam are scoring pretty well each night, but we’re starting to get some of our other guys to pick up their game on the offensive end. That’s helping us big time. That puts us over the top when we get a few more contributions on the offensive end.”

Alfred-Almond (3-4) was led by Blake McMichael with seven points. Jonas Kays followed with five. Isaac Little added four and was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Eagles host Whitesvlle Jan. 6, while Scio welcomes in Bolivar-Richburg Jan. 7.

A-A 6 11 18 21

Scio 25 39 63 65

ALFRED-ALMOND: Blake McMichael 2 2-4 7, Chris Mormino 0 1-2 1, Isaac Little 2 0-0 4, Kevin Dunning 2 0-2 4, Jonas Kays 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 4-8 21.

SCIO: Jake D’Arcy 5 0-0 11, Brendan Graves 6 5-7 22, Cameron Loucks 12 1-6 27, Carl Finnemore 2 1-1 5. Totals: 25 7-14 65.

3-point goals: A-A 1 (Kays); Scio 10 (D’Arcy 3, Graves 5, Loucks 2). Fouled out: None.

Prattsburgh 82, Genesee Valley 60

PRATTSBURGH — Host Prattsburgh defeated Genesee Valley 82-60 Saturday night to win the Prattsburgh Holiday Tournament championship.

Mason Putnam scored 25 points to lead all scorers. James Crowder scored 19 points and Kris Johnson added 17 points for the Vikings (7-1).

Cody Schneider led GV with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Windus scored 14 points with 11 rebounds. The Jaguars (5-2) return home to host Bolivar-Richburg Jan. 9.