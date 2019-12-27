ELMIRA — The Elmira area's biggest high school sporting event reaches its 21st year this week when 24 boys and girls varsity basketball teams compete in the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic.

Most of the varsity games will be played at Elmira High School, with some at Ernie Davis Academy. The event will also feature the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to be held before Friday's final game.

Here are seven things to watch in the four-day tournament, which runs from Dec. 27 to 30 and features the Wellsville Lions locally. A three-day junior varsity tournament will also be held at EDA and Horseheads Middle School, starting Dec. 26.

While the boys National Division has been a main draw, this year's girls tournament could at the very least be called a New York State Division. Division I college signees will be in abundance and five Class AA or Class A teams in the first New York State Sportswriters Association rankings of the season are among the eight competing.

Friday's opening round will feature sixth-ranked Class AA Elmira against 11th-ranked Cardinal O'Hara in the final game of the day. Also pitting ranked teams against each other will be seventh-ranked Class AA Bishop Kearney against eighth-ranked Class A Sacred Heart Academy, from Buffalo.

The other matchups: Corning against perennial state power Binghamton Seton Catholic Central (ranked 21st in Class A); and Horseheads against New York City's Inwood Academy.

"I'd rank this eight-team girls bracket up against any girls bracket in the state of New York this year in terms of quality of basketball, individual talent and strength of programs," said Josh Palmer, the tournament's organizer. "I think as a whole it's the best program we've had in terms of talent and competitiveness on the girls side in the year's we've been doing it."

Defending tournament champion Bishop Kearney has advanced to the state final four the past two seasons, Elmira has won three straight Section 4 Class AA titles and Seton lost in last season's Class A state final, two years after winning public schools and Federation state crowns in Class B. Cardinal O'Hara is the six-time defending Monsignor Martin Athletic Association champ and last year advanced to the Catholic schools state semifinals. Cardinal O'Hara lost to Bishop Kearney in last year's tourney final and earlier this season.

Elmira's girls team is off to a 5-0 start and has dominated opponents, with Friday's 58-41 win over Horseheads its closest game. Express head coach Jake Dailey is looking forward to the challenge of this event and also thinks the girls have a claim as the tournament's top attraction this year.

"I think the girls bracket is the better bracket right now," Dailey said last week. "I think we're the must-see games. ... These teams coming in are for real. This is a good tournament to be in. We're glad we got Cardinal again. They're going to give us a great test and see where we get out of it.

"Loaded. Absolutely loaded," he added of the field. "I think people know more of the girls teams than they know of the boys teams right now.“

Along with traditional National Division local teams Elmira and Horseheads, the field will include Ohio's Painesville Harvey; New York City's St. Francis Prep; Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rochester teams McQuaid and Bishop Kearney; and McDonogh, which is from near Baltimore. This is the first time playing in the event for St. Francis and Painesville Harvey, which is northeast of Cleveland.

McDonogh played in the Palmer tournament in 2017, with that team featuring current University of Florida player Noah Locke. McQuaid is the two-time defending Section 5 Class AA champion and also played in the 2017 Palmer tourney on its way to the state semifinals. McQuaid is coached by Jack Leasure, who was Big South Player of the Year at Coastal Carolina after leading McQuaid to a state title in 2003.

This is the first appearance in this tournament for St. Francis Prep, which made headlines earlier this season with a 104-101, five-overtime victory over Christ the King.

Palmer said this year's field is among the youngest the National Division has had.

"The National Division is going to have a little bit of a different look this year from the standpoint of there's a significant amount of individual talent, but they're all young," Palmer said. "It's the ninth-, 10th-, some 11th-graders.

"It actually goes back to the year that Cole Anthony was a freshman (at Archbishop Molloy), where we had a significant amount of talent. The only difference was Kevin Huerter and Quinton Rose were seniors at that point."

Anthony, who joined those others in the 2015 Palmer tourney, is one of the nation's top freshmen at North Carolina, though he is currently out with a knee injury. Huerter went from Shenendehowa High to the University of Maryland to the Atlanta Hawks. Rose is a senior at Temple and among the Owls' top players.

Elmira's girls roster alone features three future Division I seniors. Point guard Kiara Fisher has signed with Syracuse, wing Zaria DeMember-Shazer has signed with Marist, and guard Morgan Gentile has verbally committed to St. Bonaventure.

Fisher missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, then tore her ACL in the spring during AAU competition. Elmira has managed her minutes early this season and she has sat out two games, but she has been electric when on the court. Dailey said the hope and plan is for her to play in the tournament. Fisher left a game early against Corning last week after aggravating the knee, then sat out Friday against Horseheads.

Bishop Kearney junior center Saniaa Wilson has verbally committed to play at Syracuse after she was offered a scholarship in eighth grade.

Horseheads is led by senior Jillian Casey, who has signed to play Division I hoops for a strong Quinnipiac program.

Cardinal O'Hara counts on a pair of talented juniors in Aliyah Parker and Mia McCarthy. Parker led the team in scoring last season, hitting for 32 points in a win over Seton in the first round of the Palmer tourney and helping Cardinal O'Hara beat Elmira in the semifinals.

Seton features junior Reese Vaughan and senior Emily Dempsey.

Wellsville features the highest-scoring player in The Spectator’s coverage area, senior Max Jusianiec. The versatile Wellsville guard/forward has already scored 40 points once this season in a loss to Hornell and carried the Lions to a home opening win over Olean in Wellsville’s last contest. The son of Alfred State men’s basketball coach Jerry Jusianiec, Max is capable of scoring inside and outside in bunches with at least one highlight reel dunk a game.

McDonogh's roster features Jared Billups, University of Alabama baseball commit Everett Cooper; and Dani Dennis Sutton, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore who is drawing recruiting interest in football from some of the nation's top teams.

Painesville Harvey point guard Roderick Coffey III was among Ohio's top freshmen last season and has three Division I offers, with others interested. Bishop Thomas, a senior who averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds in the first four games, also has drawn college interest for Harvey.

Bishop McDevitt is led by Jake Kelly and Kenyon Elliott.

St. Francis sophomore Chance Morrish scored 29 in the win over Christ the King and Todd Rochellete scored 28. Jon Medley and Latiek Briscoe are other top players for St. Francis.

Other top boys players include Bishop Kearney's Mike Gentile, Miles Rose and Miles Monchecourt; along with McQuaid's Kobe Long and Jermaine Taggart.

Elmira's lineup includes Devin Dennard, who scored 28 points last week in a win over Corning. Horseheads features Andrew McLaughlin, who led the Blue Raiders to their first two wins last week, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer against Vestal and scoring 22 in a win over Elmira.

The Josh Palmer Fund has now raised more than $1.25 million since its inception in 1999, shortly after Palmer was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease. A golf tournament, held at the end of September at Elmira Country Club, is another top fundraiser.

Proceeds continue to benefit Arnot Health, CareFirst and Guthrie to help area cancer patients cover costs related to their battles with cancer.

The tournament will also again recognize inspiring cancer patients who are fighting cancer.

A youth basketball clinic and a scholarship fund that aids students who have dealt with hardships are other ways the event helps the community. Palmer said the current count of people who have received scholarships is at least 40, with that fund separate from the patient services fund.

The tournament will again feature two boys regional divisions. Regional Division 1 includes tourney regular North Penn-Mansfield, Elmira Heights' Thomas A. Edison, Elmira Notre Dame and Wellsville. Regional Division 2 features Corning, Seton Catholic Central, Lancaster and Union-Endicott.

Seton had played in the past two National Division tourneys but moved back to the regional division this season. Lancaster, from near Buffalo, is in the event for the first time.

There will also be boys and girls junior varsity tournaments played at Ernie Davis Academy and Horseheads Middle School, from Dec. 26 to 28. Boys JV teams are split into two brackets and include Elmira, Horseheads, Corning, Elmira Notre Dame, Edison, Union-Endicott, Mansfield-North Penn and Seton. Girls teams are Elmira, Horseheads, Corning, Seton and Sacred Heart.

Over the last few years, the number of players who have competed in the Palmer tournament and gone on to gain national attention has taken off.

Huerter was the first Palmer player to make it to the NBA. Anthony was touted by some as the top freshman in college basketball this season and will certainly join Huerter in the NBA. Robby Carmody played here for Mars (Pennsylvania) and has gone on to the University of Notre Dame, though he has had two significant injuries there, including a season-ending ACL injury this season.

It's not just basketball where former Palmer players shine. Former Don Bosco Prep basketball player Tommy Sweeney is now a tight end for the Buffalo Bills.

More locally, Eli Thomas went from Elmira to the University of Connecticut football team, though his promising career was cut short after suffering a stroke. Horseheads' Mike Limoncelli was drafted in the sixth round as a pitcher earlier this year by the Seattle Mariners. Seton's Tommy Dempsey, who nailed eight 3-pointers in a 30-point game at last year's tourney, is playing for Providence.

Said Palmer of some of the prominent tournament alums: "To know that they were here, to me it's a sense of pride, yes, of what we've built with the tournament, but I think it's cool from the standpoint of people in this community can look at that and say, 'Hey, I got to see them play in high school.

"If you think back to when I was growing up, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing if maybe (former North Carolina point guard an) King Rice came. Now when you look at it, it's an every-year occurrence. You have kids coming to this tournament over four days displaying what they're capable of doing. I think that's really unique and special."

All games at Elmira HS

Boys Regional Division 1 semifinal: Mansfield vs. Thomas A. Edison (Elmira Heights), 11 a.m.

Boys Regional Division 1 semifinal: Wellsville vs. Elmira Notre Dame, 12:45 p.m.

Girls Division Quarterfinal: Corning vs. Binghamton Seton Catholic Central, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Division Quarterfinal: Bishop Kearney (Rochester) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (Buffalo), 4:15

Girls Division Quarterfinal: Inwood Academy (New York City) vs. Horseheads, 6

Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 7:30

Girls Division Quarterfinal: Cardinal O'Hara (Tonawanda) vs. Elmira, 8

All games at Elmira HS

Boys Regional Division 1 consolation, 10 a.m.

Boys Regional Division 2 semifinal: Binghamton Seton Catholic vs. Corning, 11:45

Boys Regional Division 2 semifinal: Lancaster vs. Union-Endicott, 1:30 p.m.

Boys National Division quarterfinal: Bishop Kearney vs. St. Francis Prep (New York City), 3:15

Boys National Division quarterfinal: Rochester McQuaid vs. Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), 5

Boys National Division quarterfinal: Painesville Harvey (Ohio) vs. Horseheads, 6:45

Boys National Division quarterfinal: McDonogh (Owings Mills, Maryland) vs. Elmira, 8:30

Family pass: $40 for up to six people for entire tournament.

Tournament pass: $18 adults, $12 students.

Daily tickets: $6 adults, $4 students.