Here’s a look at the week’s action in girl’s varsity basketball.

Dundee’s Lady Scots won 2 of their 3 games for the week with a dominant performance at home against Campbell-Savona.

Dec. 16

Dundee 58 Campbell-Savona 14

The Lady Scots dominated Campbell-Savona Monday night with a score of 58-14. Every member of the team managed to put points on the board and contribute to the victory. Hallie Knapp led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Makenzie Cratsley added 11 points and 14 rebounds, Ally Wood scored 10 points, Mackenzie Strait recorded 9 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists and Trisha Edmister added 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Dec. 17

Dundee 24 Red Jacket 39

The Lady Scots’ winning streak faltered against Red Jacket Tuesday, losing 24-39 at home. It was a hard-fought match, and after three quarters, the score was tied at 24. However, Dundee couldn’t manage to score any points in the fourth quarter, and were outpaced by Red Jacket at the end. Top players for the Lady Scots were Makenzie Cratsley with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals and Hallie Knapp with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Red Jacket’s Ashley Reed was the game’s lead scorer with 17 points recorded.

Dec. 18

Penn Yan 47 Newark 35

Penn Yan took the win over Newark 47-35. Leading the Lady Mustangs was Sierra Harrison with 16 points and 2 blocks, Jenna Curbeau scored 9 points with 6 steals and Ashley Sisson recorded 7 points and 7 rebounds. Alicia Divelbliss led Newark with 10 points.

Dec. 20

Penn Yan 29 Waterloo 38

The Lady Mustangs lost Friday to Waterloo with a final score of 29-38. For Penn Yan, Sierra Harrison scored 9 points with 4 steals, Jamie Decker scored 7 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals and Ashley Sisson scored 6 points with 14 rebounds.

Dundee 44 Bloomfield 36

The Dundee girls found victory in Bloomfield, ending the game with a score of 44-36. Mackenzie Strait led for Dundee with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Hallie Knapp scored 16 points with 6 rebounds while Makenzie Cratsley scored 7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Trisha Edminster added 6 assists to the team’s effort. This puts the Lady Scots at 4-2 for the season.