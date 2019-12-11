Steuben, Allegany County stars honored

ALBANY — The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) released its 2019 all-state girls soccer teams this week, as a number of local standouts collected one final honor to cap a stellar fall campaign.

All of the local selections came in Class D, where Steuben and Allegany County were both well-represented.

The Avoca Lady Tigers featured a pair of all-state selections following the program’s first-ever trip to the state finals in November.

Avoca senior midfielder Selena Jud earned first-team honors and senior attacker Alexis Weldy was named to the fourth-team. The pair helped Avoca win the Section V title, the Far West Regional and the state semifinals to reach the state finals in Class D.

Jud totaled a team-high 31 goals and 21 assists, and recorded a total of 83 points. Weldy netted 28 goals and 18 assists.

Avoca defeated Section V, Class D1 champion Fillmore in the state qualifier. The Eagles were also well-represented after an undefeated regular season and the program’s first title since 1999.

Senior Hannah Roeske was named to the second-team in the state. Roeske was joined on the all-state team by a pair of classmates, Emily Hatch and Carlee Miller, on the third-team.

Another Allegany County standout, Andover’s Emily Wahl, was also named to the all-state third-team. Wahl capped her stellar career in purple with nine goals and 16 assists. Wahl led a young Andover roster to a 10-6-1 record.

Also in Allegany County, Whitesville junior Kate Pensyl received a fourth-team all-state selection. Despite losing some heavy offensive firepower to graduation, the Lady Jays didn’t miss a beat and made a deep run in the Section V, Class D2 bracket.

For the full list, visit http://www.newyorksportswriters.org/reference/girls_soccer_all_state_2019.shtml