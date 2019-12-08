Wellsville wrestling started a new tradition Saturday, hosting the first-ever Wellsville Wrestling Tournament featuring teams from near and far

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville wrestling started a new tradition Saturday, hosting the first-ever Wellsville Wrestling Tournament featuring teams from near and far.

The Lions were strong on their home turf, taking multiple titles throughout the day. Senior Eagan Enke dominated the 285 pound weight class, with Jasper-Troupsburg’s Loren Brown second and Greece’s Julian Holley third.

“Eagan is a force to be reckoned with,” said Wellsville head coach Tyler Carman. “He takes this seriously and his results are showing it.”

Cole Hadfield won the 138 pound bracket. The Lions took two of the three podium positions at 170, with Hunter Brandes winning the title and teammate Finn Stevens third.

“It was a great showcase for both of those guys at their respective weight classes,” Carman said. “They did some really good things for us. We’ve got some new guys who did well. John Layfield had a great day, Jayden Acker, Braiden Black, all those guys are working hard and scoring points for us.”

Acker was third at 99 pounds, while Dale Ableidinger was third at 126.

“Man is that guy working hard,” Carman said. “He’s a senior in our lineup doing some really good things for us. It’s a great start to the season for him. He’s got his weight right and he’s taking it seriously.”

Jasper-Troupsburg’s Tristan Stone was second at 145 pounds.

The tournament in Wellsville was the first in memory for the Lions.

“We were wrestling lots of new faces. I’m excited for that. To my knowledge, I don’t know as Wellsville has ever hosted a high school tournament,” Carman said. “It was really nice to not have to get on the bus this morning and travel an hour, an hour and a half and be able to wrestle here in our own backyard and save the bus trip for another day.”

Carman is hoping the tournament becomes an annual occurrence.

“It’s our first run at it so we’ve got some quirks to work out. We’ve got some notes written down,” he said. “Overall it was a smooth day. We had over 400 bouts and we’re done by about 4 o’clock. We hope that’s a sign to all these other teams we’re serious about this stuff and we’ve got some good things going on. Hopefully we’ll have even more next year.

“I have to thank our boosters and our administration for allowing us to do this,” Carman added. “I have to thank my wife, No. 1, who has no wrestling knowledge but ran the entire tournament today flawlessly if you ask me. We had great help all around and I could not be more excited about where we’re at.”

The Lions travel to the Arkport Duals next weekend.

“It was a great tournament last year and we’re expecting the same,” Carman said. “We’ll have a few key starters back in the lineup we’re missing now. Hopefully we’ll make some noise and have some success. All of that is good and fun, but we’re really trying to get ready for sectionals. That’s where our focus is always going to be and that’s what counts the most. We work for that every day.”