Hornell, Fillmore, Andover, Dansville post wins

HORNELL — What a difference a couple nights can make.

Hornell struggled a bit from the field in its season opener Saturday in Wayland, but Tuesday night back home in the Maple City, the Red Raiders were red hot and raced to a huge 80-30 win over visiting Geneseo.

Leah Harkenrider put on a show from downtown, draining seven three-pointers en route to pouring in a game-high 28 points. Harkenrider’s seven threes alone were more than the handful Hornell hit as a team Saturday. Overall, the Lady Red Raiders connected on 13 from long range during Tuesday’s dominating victory.

Jaden Sciotti had a great floor game with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and eight steals … all while posting just one turnover.

“Leah will get the headlines with 28 points, but Jaden was amazing tonight. In the first half she got everyone going,” said Hornell coach Brian Dyring. “It was like watching a little general on the court in total control for the entire game. Her and leah didn’t even play the fourth quarter.”

Indeed, Hornell raced to a 39-14 halftime lead and never cooled off. Dezi Mount added 13 points while Lily Gaffney had nine and six rebounds down low.

“We haven’t had a taller girl since Chantre (Milliner),” Dyring said. ”Tonight we dumped it down to her and she got some easy buckets. If we can get that production every night that adds a whole other dimension to our offense. It was a good bounce back win. The kids were a little shaken are losing our first game and it was good for us to say hey, we’re still pretty good.”

The Hornell defense was better than good as the Red Raiders piled up 30 steals.

“We really did a good job defensively against Elba too, we just didn’t shoot well,” Dyring said. “If they continue to progress this could possibly be one of the best defensive groups I’ve had. They’re very active.”

Hornell is back home Saturday night at 7 p.m., welcoming in Class B1 Waterloo.

“They’re 2-0 and they have pieces back,” Dyring said. “They have some size. They’ll be good. It will be another good challenge for us.”

Geneseo 7 7 6 10 — 30

Hornell19 20 23 18 — 80

HORNELL: Tayghan Doorley 1 0-0 3, Jaden Sciotti 3 4-5 12, Dezi Mount 5 1-2 13, Jane Spitulnik 2 0-0 5, Olivia Lapierre 1 0-0 3, Leah Harkenrider 10 1-4 28, Caitlan Smith 2 0-0 4, Julia Marino 0 1-2 1, Lily Gaffney 4 1-2 9, Vivi Spitulnik 1 0-0 2.

3-point goals: Hornell 13 (Doorley, Sciotti 2, Mount 2, J. Spitulnik, Lapierre, Harkenrider 7).

WHITESVILLE — Fillmore took control with a 15-6 first quarter and held on the rest of the way for a 40-30 win over host Whitesville in Allegany County action Tuesday night.

“We are very young and inexperienced, and I think that showed tonight against an experienced and well-coached team in Fillmore,” said Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady. “Tom (Parks) does a great job with his girls. First game jitters were definitely there and Fillmore did a good job of not letting us get comfortable or making anything easy for us. It was a very tough test for us right out of the gate, but it was also good for us and will help us improve and build.”

The Eagles (1-0) were paced by 10 points from senior Hannah Roeske, with Riley Voss adding seven. Fillmore visits Cuba-Rushford Monday.

Whitesville was led by Vanessa Hall’s game-high 16 points. The Jays host Prattsburgh Thursday.

Fillmore 15 13 10 2 - 40

Whitesville 6 7 5 12 - 30

FILLMORE: Voss 3 1-5 7, Roeske 5 0-0 10, Cole 1 1-4 3, Bedow 0 1-2 1, Mucher 3 1-2 7, Byer 1 0-0 3, Mawn 2 0-0 5, C. Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-13 40.

WHITESVILLE: Bledsoe 0 0-2 0, Jackson 2 1-1 5, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 4 6-8 16, Reisman 1 0-0 2, Pensyl 1 1-2 3, Button 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-11 30.

3-pointers: Fillmore 2 (Byer, Mawn); Whitesville 2 (V. Hall 2). Total Fouls: Fillmore 16, Whitesville 8. Fouled out: None.

ANDOVER — Andover won its second straight over the Wildcats Tuesday night, taking care of business in the home opener with a 45-30 non-league win over Jasper-Troupsburg.

Emily Wahl led the Panthers to victory with a game-high 20 points and six steals. Kelsie Niedermaier was also a force at both ends of the court nine rebounds and six blocks, plus four points. Tess Spangenburg and Livia Simon both added eight points apiece as the Panthers improved to 2-1 before opening up Allegany County league play at Genesee Valley Monday.

Jasper-Troupsburg (0-3) was led by Jade Atherton with 11 points. Kayla Atherton and Allyson Hayes each chipped in seven as the Wildcats now start Steuben County play Friday, hosting Addison.

J.-Troupsburg8 14 26 30

Andover 17 25 37 45

JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Allyson Hayes 2 3-4 7, Kayla Atherton 3 0-2 7, Brynn Waters 2 0-0 4, Brooke Aldrich 0 1-2 1, Jade Atherton 4 3-6 11. Totals: 11 7-14 30.

ANDOVER: Rylie Bryan 2 0-0 4, Tess Spangenburg 3 1-2 8, Kaitlyn Calladine 0 1-2 1, Livia Simon 4 0-2 8, Emily Wahl 9 2-3 20, Kelsie Niedermaier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 3-9 45.

3-point goals: J-T 1 (K. Atherton); Andover 2 (Wahl, Spangenburg). Fouled out: None.

DANSVILLE — It was opening night in girls basketball as Dansville hosted York on Tuesday.

Coach Kristen Kershner's club doubled up the visiting Knights in the opening 8 minutes 16-8, but the purple & gold was still in it at halftime with the score 24-18 in favor of the home team. The Mustangs broke the game wide open in the third with a 24-9 run to extend the red & black's lead to 48-27 putting the momentum squarely on Dansville's side. The Lady Mustangs outscored York in the final period to finish the job to the tune of 60-35.

Dansville (1-0) was paced by Madison Lee's 15 points, 4 boards, 3 steals and an assist. Grace Rittenhouse scored 13 with 7 rebounds, 9 steals, and a pair of assists. Ray Young added 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, with a pair of assists and 2 steals. Jenna George finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds, a couple of steals and an assist. Hannah LaPlant scored 6 points, dished out 7 assists, grabbed 7 rebounds and had a pair of steals. Brielle Caruso scored 4 with a trio of rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Sidney Stone finished with 3 points and a rebound. Kiersten Kennedy 2 points, 2 steals, 2 assists and a rebound. Madelyn Failla had a couple of assists, a steal and a rebound in the win.

Dansville (1-0) visits rival Wayland-Cohocton on Friday night in a 6 p.m. tip-off.

York (0-1) was paced by Sydnee Emerson's 7 points, Katelyn Curry and Kaitlyn Holland had 6 each, Addison Houseman had 5, Victoria Bianchi scored 3, while Jayden Richardson, Emily Wolfanger, Emily Leone, and Adison Plank each netted 2 for coach Dennis Bzduch's team.