Elba tops Hornell in Wayland, 55-47

WAYLAND — Some nights the ball seems to simply refuse to go in the basket.

That was the case for the Lady Red Raiders in Saturday night’s season opener at the Wayland-Cohocton Hall of Fame Showcase. Hornell struggled from the field but was still right there with Elba for much of the night before falling to the Lancers by a 55-47 count.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” said Hornell head coach Brian Dyring. “Offensively we got a ton of looks, we got the looks we wanted but we didn’t put the ball in the basket. From 2-point range we were 15-for-43, from 3-point range we were 5-for-30 and we were 2-for-11 from line. We got every look we wanted, we just didn’t finish, especially around the basket. If we make a few more of those shots in each category it’s a different ball game. We’ll get better.”

Hornell trailed by two after the first quarter and by five at halftime, 29-24. It was still a five-point game heading into the fourth quarter, but Elba opened up a 15-point advantage near the midway point of the fourth and held off Hornell the rest of the way.

The Lancers (1-0), a perennial powerhouse in Class D, were led by 23 points from junior captain Brynn Walczak. Taylor Auguello followed with a dozen in the victory. Lauryn Engle hit three from downtown for nine and Leah Bezon chipped in eight for Elba.

“They’re a very good team,” Dyring said. “They made big shots when they had to. They made key buckets at key points in the game where we didn’t.”

Hornell (0-1) was led by Jaden Sciotti, who filled the stat sheet to the tune of 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“Jaden played great,” Dyring said of the junior guard. “She was really on top of her game tonight.”

Senior Leah Harkenrider added 12 points for the Red Raiders, while Dezi Mount had seven and Caitlan Smith chipped in six. Sophomore Jane Spitulnik ripped seven rebounds.

Hornell returns to the Maple City for its home opener Tuesday night, welcoming Geneseo for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Red Raiders will be hoping to find their rhythm in their home gym.

“If we start shooting a little bit better, instead of 47 points we’re at 67, and that’s not even shooting the ball at a really high clip,” Dyring said. “We’ll get there.”

Despite the outcome, the Lady Red Raiders were honored to be featured in the lone girls game on the schedule at Saturday’s first-ever Wayland-Cohocton Hall of Fame Showcase.

“It’s a great event and we’re happy to be part of it,” Dyring said. “It’s nice for the players and the fans and hopefully something they’ll continue to do.”

Elba 13 16 9 17 — 55

Hornell 11 13 9 14 — 47

ELBA: Taylor Augello 4 4-8 12, Leah Bezon 3 1-2 8, Miah Werth 0 1-2 1, Lauryn Engle 3 0-0 9, Laci Swear 1 0-0 2, Brynn Walczak 11 1-3 23. Totals: 22 7-15 55.

HORNELL: Tayghan Doorley 1 0-0 2, Jaden Sciotti 7 0-0 17, Dezi Mount 3 1-2 7, Leah Harkenrider 5 1-5 12, Caitlan Smith 3 0-0 6, Juliet Marino 1 0-2 2, Lily Gaffney 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 2-11 47.

3-point goals: Elba 4 (Bezon, Engle 3); Hornell 5 (Sciotti 3, Mount, Harkenrider). Fouled out: Mount (H).