White hits 8 threes, nets 28 points in HHS win over Way-Co

WAYLAND — It was Game 1 of a long 2019-20 campaign, but Jackson White and the Red Raiders were in midseason form Saturday night at the first-ever Wayland-Cohocton Hall of Fame Showcase.

White was red-hot, tying a career-high with 28 points and tying a school record with eight three-pointers in Hornell’s 67-41 win over the host Golden Eagles to start the season with a bang.

After a slow start, White did pretty much all of his damage in the final three quarters of play, catching fire from long range as Hornell took command of the game.

“He got going in the second quarter,” said Hornell head coach Kirk Scholes. “He did it all in the last three quarters.”

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around Hornell had built a 49-33 advantage and never looked back.

In addition to the big night shooting the ball, White also had four steals defensively. Conor Smith followed in the scorebook with 14 points and seven boards. Tanner Stutzman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Chase Freeland netted eight points to go along with a solid all-around night orchestrating the offense and defense with seven assists and four steals.

Derek McCumiskey chipped in five points and Eli Dunn had a bucket.

“In the second quarter we made a big run and won the quarter 19-7,” Scholes said. “After that we settled in after some early jitters missing some shots, some layups. We took control of the game and our pace of play was good. We found guys at the rim and found open shooters, and guys made shots. To hold a talented team like Wayland to 41 points is outstanding. It was a good opening game.”

For the Eagles, Deandre Green had 14 points and Ethan Trischler had 13. Jamie Carman and Cameron Huber each had six.

Way-Co (0-1) hosts Dansville Dec. 6 while Hornell (1-0) visits Geneseo Monday.

Elba 56, Avoca 53

WAYLAND — Trailing by eight with under 3:30 left in regulation, Avoca stormed back within a single bucket at 55-53 with 16.9 seconds remaining, but the Lancers held on for a hard-fought 56-53 victory Saturday evening at the first-ever Wayland-Cohocton Hall of Fame Showcase.

Avoca led for much of the first half and had a 27-23 advantage at halftime before Elba turned the tables in the second half en route to the tight victory.

Jonathan Jensen scored 21 points to lead Avoca, 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second. Brady Brandow scored 15 for the Tigers. Tristian Stark added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Elba was led by senior Collin O'holleren with 20 points en route to game MVP honors. Colton Dillon chipped in with 10 points

Avoca (0-1) travels to Dundee Tuesday.

Prattsburgh 71, York 69

WAYLAND — York's shot at the buzzer rimmed off and Prattsburgh escaped with a 71-69 non-league win to tip-off the Wayland-Cohocton Hall of Fame Showcase Saturday.

Down seven with under 3:30 to play, York got as close as one point at 70-69 with 6.9 seconds left before the Vikings held on for the narrow victory.

Mason Putnam was named the MVP of the game after pouring in 31 points. The Vikings travel to Elba Dec. 7.

Haverling 46, Canisteo-Greenwood 29

CANISTEO - Haverling got past Canisteo-Greenwood 46-29 in a non-league boys basketball contest Saturday.

Haverling was led by Jordan Deats with 12 point while Austin Palmer added 11 points.

Hunter McCaffrey had 13 points for Canisteo-Greenwood (0-1).

"It was a battle right from the tip," Haverling head coach Bill Baker said. "Neither team could get going offensively. Our defense got some steals which led to some easy baskets."

Haverling will host Penn Yan at 7 p.m. Monday in its next contest. The Redskins host Warsaw Tuesday in Canisteo.

Bradford 83, Mount Morris 68

BRADFORD — Bradford put four players in double figures as it topped Mount Morris 83-68 Saturday in a non-league boys baskeyball contest.

"Exciting game from start to finish," Bradford head coach Mark LaBarr said. "Outstanding team win!"

Jordan Sutryk led the Braves with 23 points while Blaze Machuga added 20 points Blai Crespo had 16 points and Steven Spina chipped in 12 points.

Bradford outscored Mount Morris 34-28 in the first half and in the second half 49-40.

Bradford 83, Lima 32

BRADFORD — Bradford topped Lima Christian 83-32 Friday in the opening round of the Bradford Tipoff Tournament.

The Braves defense created 41 turnovers in the contest.

Jordan Sutyrk led Bradford with 20 points while Steven Spina had 15 points and Blaze Machuga contributed 14 points.

Myles Howard and Jon Gretzinger had nine points for Lima Christian.

"Good win to start the season," Bradford head coach Mark LaBarr said.