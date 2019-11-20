CORNING - Corning Community College stopped a three-game skid with a 95-91 victory over Bryant Stratton (Rochester) Wednesday at home.

“It’s nice to get a win, they have a lot of talented athletes,” CCC head coach Mike Wright said. “Offensively, we played really well and shot really well from the free-throw line.”

The Red Barons connected on 15 of 18 free-throws in the fourth quarter with nine from Hannah Morse and six from Bre Palmatier.

“It was enormous,” Wright said of the free-throws between the two. “If they miss those, that’s when they start to make a run. If we can keep those two points coming every time, it’s huge.”

In the closing seconds of the game with Corning up 93-91, the Red Barons forced a jump ball in the paint on a Bobcat drive that gave them possession.

Bryant Stratton had a second chance to tie or take the lead with 5.3 seconds left, but a top of the key three-pointer from Tasheema Lee rimmed out.

“We just wanted to make them beat us,” said Wright. “I said, 'Let’s not give up an offensive rebound or something that’s easy.' We’ll take [the three].”

Down 46-41 at halftime, the duo of Palmatier and Morse combined for 37 Red Baron points in the second half.

“I think we were a little more patient offensively [in the second half], and were able to spread the floor and Bre and Hannah did a good job of getting to the basket,” said Wright. “If they were covered, they did a good job of finding the open teammate.”

Palmatier led the Red Barons with 31 points, Morse poured in 21 while Taylor Kelley added 19 and Kristen McNamara recorded 13 points.

Amanda Cruz had 28 points to lead Bryant Stratton.

Corning improves to 2-6 with the win and will travel to SUNY Adirondack at 1 p.m Saturday.