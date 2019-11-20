Saxons down Geneseo, 58-52

ALFRED — The Alfred University men's basketball team made its way back into the win column on Tuesday evening as they hosted SUNY Geneseo in a non-conference matchup.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Saxons (2-2, 0-0 Empire 8) used some pressure defense to take the lead early in the second half and held that lead until the clock hit all zeros.

The game was back and forth for much of the opening half with Alfred leading 17-16 with 9:29 to play.

A 12-4 run to end the half for the Knights put the Saxons in a seven point hole at the break.

A couple of early second half steals from Jeremiah Zitz (Irondequoit) helped Alfred back into the game.

Sam Dagon (Hornell) began to heat up in the middle portion of the second half to extend the Saxon lead.

A three followed by a fast break layup allowed for Geneseo to regain the lead at 41-40 with 7:57 left to play but Cole Eells (Ithaca) was able to get into the paint and to the free throw line on multiple occasions to put the Saxons back on top.

From that point, AU was able to secure the ball and run the time out by making its free throws down the stretch to come away with the 58-52 victory.

"Definitely a grind of a game tonight," Head Coach Russell Phillips said. "We did a great job defending as a team and that allowed us to survive some cold spots on offense. We took strides forward tonight and will look to build on it tomorrow at practice."

Brewster Marshall (Horseheads) was huge in the paint as he finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds along with five blocks on defense. Dagon led the scoring for Alfred with 13 points. Eells finished the night with 12 points and a game high four steals. Mike Schmidt (Olean) had some circus-like buckets inside and finished with nine points. Elliot Bowen (Ellicottville) ended with eight points, six boards and two blocks.

The Saxons will be back at home on Friday to host SUNY-Delhi at 7 p.m.