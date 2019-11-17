MIDDLETOWN — Fillmore's run came to a close on Faller Field in Middletown Saturday afternoon as the Eagles fell to Section 4 Marathon, 3-0, in the Class D New York Public High School Athletic Association semifinals.

Senior Cameron Neilson netted a pair to power Marathon to the shutout win. Marathon scored twice a minute apart near the midway point of the first half to take control. Neilson put the game away with his 39th goal of the year in the early stages of the second half as Marathon advanced to the state finals.

Fillmore closes out an absolutely stellar 2019 campaign 19-2-1 after returning to the top of Section V. The Eagles graduate a talented group of seniors including Levi Webb, Tobias Webb, Trevor Clark, Ethan Peet and Mason Rose.

CLASS C

Lansing 4, Keshequa 0

MIDDLETOWN — The best season in the history of the Keshequa boys soccer program came to a close Saturday in the Class C New York Public High School Athletic Association semifinals with a 4-0 loss to Lansing.

Lansing netted a pair in each half to power into the state finals. The Bobcats (16-2-2) are the two-time defending state champions and earned the right to defend their title today in the championship game against Rhinebeck (20-0-1) of Section 9.

Keshequa (21-1) rolled into the state semifinals Saturday undefeated after 21 straight wins, earning the No. 2 rank in the state according to the New York State Sportswriters Association. Lansing is ranked No. 4.

The Indians advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in the history of the boys soccer program. Keshequa figures to be extremely tough again next season, graduating just two seniors in midfielder Hunter Stephens (four goals, seven assists) and goalie Brendan White (73 saves).

CLASS B

Skaneateles 3, Haverling 1

MIDDLETOWN — Haverling suffered its first loss of the season in the New York state semifinals, falling to Skaneateles of Section 3 Saturday in Middletown.

Skaneateles scored twice in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and pull away from the Rams, who close out the year 21-1. The Rams graduate seniors Sam Arnts, Thomas Binkowski, Jordan Deats, Spencer Dickson, Justin Marshall, Bradley Pendle, Teddie Robbins and Lorenzo Serafini.