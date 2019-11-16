VESTAL - Andrew Osier connected on a 19-yard field goal as time expired to propel Cicero-North Syracuse to a 24-22 victory over Corning in the Class AA state regional Saturday at Vestal High School.

The Northstars went 65 yards in nine minutes to set up the game-winning field goal. No play bigger than converting on a 3rd-and-21 when quarterback James Razmovski found Adron Pafford for 22 yards over the middle between two Hawks defenders that put CNS at Corning's 17-yard-line.

"We hoped to get a little more of a rush on that, but their receiver made a heck of a grab," Corning head coach George Bacalles said. "It was a heck of a play."

The Hawks stopped CNS on three consecutive plays inside the 5-yard-line with under a minute and 30 seconds to go in the game and when facing a fourth-and-goal the Northstars called timeout and decided on a field goal.

Bacalles had no thoughts of letting the Northstars score to conserve time.

"We were playing for the win," said Bacalles. "Our defense has done a great job all season and did a great job to stop them three times inside the 5. They were just able to make their first field goal of the season -- to our knowledge."

Corning took the lead the drive prior, marching 97-yards down the field after the defense turned over CNS. The drive ended with a Ja'Ovian Fisher 17-yard run to give the Hawks their first lead since the first quarter.

"Started with the defense getting a great stop," Bacalles said. "We did like we did all night. We moved the chains and were able to get a score and a huge 2-point conversion to take the lead and we were pretty excited at that point."

Cicero-North Syracuse stormed out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Ibrahim Long returned the opening kickoff to the 15-yard-line and Michael Washington punched it in the next play. The Northstars scored on their first three drives of the game.

The Hawks responded the ensuing drive when Max Freeman scored from 10 yards out and ran in a 2-point conversion for a 8-7 Hawks lead to complete a 4 minute touchdown drive.

Ramzmovski had a hand in the next two touchdowns for the Northstars, rushing for a 5-yard touchdown that put CNS up 14-8 and connected on a 50-yard touchdown to Pafford after a Corning fumble the ensuing kickoff that gave CNS a 21-8 lead after one quarter.

Finishing drives were a problem for Corning in the second quarter, as the Hawks had two drives inside the Northstar 5-yard-line, but failed to convert on either. A Vincenzo Lattanzio interception ended the first drive and a Max Freeman fumble on the 1-yard-line late in the first half.

"In a game like this game you can't have those turnovers," said Bacalles. "Those were two big opportunities we could have had to score."

Corning pulled to within a touchdown with a five-minute drive out of halftime that was highlighted by a key third down conversion from Fisher, an 11-yard run from Freeman and capped off by a 1-yard run from Fisher.

The Hawks finish their season 9-2. CNS will move on to take on either McQuaid/Jesuit or Lancaster in the state semifinals.

"I'm proud of the kids, especially the seniors that did a good job of leading this team from a 3-6 record a season ago to 9-2 this season," said Bacalles. "It was a complete team effort and to watch the seniors grow up and be leaders and set an example for younger kids makes us optimistic going forward."