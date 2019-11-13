Dansville grad enjoying huge senior season

BROCKPORT — Senior captain Alex West of the nationally-ranked No. 22 Brockport football team was named the Empire 8 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The award marks the second of the year for West and the third consecutive week that a Brockport student-athlete has earned the defensive player of the week honor.

West, a Dansville grad, led the Brockport defense once again as he posted nine tackles and one sack for a loss of nine yards to help the Golden Eagles secure their third consecutive Empire 8 Championship following Saturday's 16-7 win at home against Alfred University. He also posted two quarterback hurries.

West now has 25 career sacks and needs just one more to tie the program-record of 26 set back in 2002. He leads the Empire 8 with 8.5 sacks this season. Brockport's nationally-recognized rushing defense was on display once again Saturday as it held Alfred's E8 leading rushing attack to just two rushing first downs and 17 total yards on the ground. The Saxons headed into Saturday's contest with a league-best average of 257.5 rushing yards per game.

Brockport joined historic territory on Saturday, becoming just the second program in the 18 year history of the Empire 8 Conference to win three consecutive titles. The Golden Eagles earned the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Championship courtesy of the win over Alfred.

The Golden Eagles have now won eight consecutive contests and improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Empire 8 play. Brockport has one more regular season contest left on the docket as the Golden Eagles travel to Morrisville next Saturday to take on the Mustangs at 12 p.m.

Following Saturday's regular season finale at Morrisville, the Golden Eagles will await notification of the championship qualifying teams which takes place on Sunday, November 17th. The first round of the NCAA Championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23rd. Opponent, location and time of the NCAA First Round games are to be determined.

Following Saturday's loss to Brockport, Alfred U., meanwhile dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in Empire 8 action.

The Saxons will conclude the regular season Saturday, traveling to St. John Fisher College for a 1 p.m. contest.