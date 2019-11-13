AURORA — Rayanna Anderson (Wellsville) was 5 for 5 (3 for 3 from three) as Alfred State outscored Wells 28-6 in the 4th quarter in a season opening 62-41 victory over the Express.

The Pioneers led for most of the game. They led 13-8 at the end of the 1st quarter and 27-18 at the half. The Express rallied in the 3rd, outscoring Alfred State 17-7 to take a 35-34 lead into the final quarter.

The blue & gold was 12 for 15 from the floor (4 for 6 from three) in the final 10 minutes while they held Wells to just 2 for 11 shooting. Anderson had 13 points in the quarter while Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) was 3 for 3 and grabbed four boards.

Anderson and Pettit both finished with double-doubles. Anderson had 16 points and 10 assists to go along with six rebounds and five steals. Pettit had 16 points and 12 boards.

Kelsey Shaulis (Ovid/South Seneca) had nine points while Skylar Shaulis (South Seneca) and My'ana Davis (Greece Athena) both chipped in six.

Jordan Jacobs led the Express (0-2) with 15 points while Maritza Scharoun finished with 13 boards.

The Pioneers are back in action next Tuesday when they host Houghton at 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS NOTE

Hall of Fame nominations due Dec. 1

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Athletics Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2020. Nominees must have graduated or left the school district within a period of five years.

Nomination forms are available on the Wellsville Central School District website. Forms have to be turned in by Dec. 1. For further information, contact Dean Giopulos at dgiopulos@wlsv.org or Dennis Miles at 585-593-2755.

The induction ceremony will be held at a varsity basketball game in February.