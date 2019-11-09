BROCKPORT — A late fourth-quarter rally from the Alfred University football team fell just short, as the Saxons fell to No. 25 Brockport by a 16-7 score in Empire 8 action from Bob Boozer Field Saturday afternoon.

Alfred drops to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in Empire 8 action. Brockport, ranked 25th in the latest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) rankings, wins its eighth consecutive contest, improving to 8-1 and 5-0. In addition, Brockport wins its third consecutive Empire 8 title and will represent the conference in the upcoming NCAA Division III Football Championship Tournament.

AU QB Casey Boston had one of his better passing yardage totals of the season, throwing for 214 yards and a touchdown, but completed just 11-of-28 passes, throwing a pair of interceptions. Aaron Griffin rushed for just 38 yards on 17 carries, as the nation’s best run defense (23.1 rushing yards allowed per game) entering the game held the Empire 8’s best running back in check. Griffin also added a pair of receptions for 19 yards. In the air, A.O. Othman had his best effort of his collegiate career, pulling in four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. E.J. Staniszewski caught one ball for 44 yards.

The AU defense held a potent Brockport offense at bay, as the Golden Eagles were able to manage just 69 yards through the air and 5-of-18 on third downs. Leading the way was Raeqwon Greer, totaling 15 tackles (12 solo), one for loss, and a sack. Nick Milgate tallied his sixth consecutive double-digit tackle effort, racking up 10 tackles, all solo, with two for loss. Jason Gauthier and Caleb Marshall also tallied a sack.

Dansville grad Alex West led the Brockport defense with nine tackles, one for loss, adding a sack.

The Saxons will conclude the regular season next Saturday, traveling to St. John Fisher College for a 1 p.m. contest.

Alfred State 21, Maritime 17

ALFRED — The Alfred State football team scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter as they rallied to defeat SUNY Maritime 21-17 in their season finale. Jake Palmer was able to dive in from one yard out to give the Pioneers the 21-17 lead with 1:20 remaining.

Dashown Wilson finished 10 for 22 for 195 yards and a score to go along with 88 yards rushing on 21 carries. Andrew Thomas recorded his first 100-yard game of his career finishing with six catches for 101 yards. Shy'rel Broadwater had three catches for 90.

Michael Zimmerman led the defense with 11 tackles. He also helped convert a big 4th down with a 22-run on a fake punt. Rylie Van Fleet and Jeremiah Nixon each had seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Prior to the game, Alfred State honored 12 student-athletes Wilson, Bladimir Vargas, Kahmani McLeod, Jean-Claude Previlon, Zimmerman, Guzman, Paul DellaRose, Bryce Chapman, Devon Clark, Zac Clendenin, Sam Van Valkenburg, and Justin Chalas who were playing their final games wearing the blue & gold.

The Pioneers finish the season with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-3 mark in ECFC play. The four victories were the most in a season since 2013.