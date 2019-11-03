First semis trip in over a decade for Lady Lions

SODUS - It took over a decade, but Wellsville is heading back to the Section V girls volleyball Final Four.

The No. 6 seed Lady Lions upset No. 3 Sodus, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21 on Saturday night in Sodus (13-5).

Wellsville sophomore Marley Adams had a game-high nine kills, 17 digs, five aces, two assists and two kills to lead Wellsville while junior setter Mattie Buckley had a game-high 19 assists with three kills two aces and seven digs.

Also for Wellsville (13-7), sophomores Brooklyn Stisser had 18 digs, five kills and two blocks, Kaylee Adams had 14 digs, seven kills and five aces and Jaelyn Knapp had five kills, two assists and two digs.

Wellsville senior setter Delayne Mattison had 12 assists, nine digs and two aces and senior outside hitter Keara Ludu had seven kills, two blocks and two kills.

"We didn't miss a serve until the fourth set and in sectionals, that is putting a lot of pressure on the other team, when you are not making unforced errors," said Wellsville assistant coach John Anderson. "Sodus was consistent, had played good defense, but we covered the court and blocked well."

Wellsville will play No. 2 Le Roy (18-2) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at East Rochester. In the other semi-final game, No. 1 Byron Bergen (18-0) takes on No. 4 Avon (14-4).