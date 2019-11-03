McIntosh leads Hornell with podium finish

MIDLAKES — The combined team of Alfred-Almond/Arkport/Canaseraga boys cross country team dominated the course at Midlakes on Saturday as they picked up a Section V Class D/DD Championship.

Jeremiah Ford led the way with a third place finish and a time of 16:59.0. He was followed by Pierce Young at 12th and Dominick Staub at 14th overall. Micah Ford added a 22nd place finish while Cameron Williams was right behind him at 23rd overall to grab the final winning points.

Genesee Valley/Houghton’s Zach Tucker added a 20th place finish in Class D and a time of 19:30.8.

In Class C, Wayland-Cohocton and Hornell added 10th and 14th place finishes, respectively.

The Golden Eagles were led by Tyler Jordan’s 17th place finish and a time of 18:30.1. Matthew Burritt came in 58th place at 19:59.2.

Hornell was led by Einon Walsh, who finished 30th overall at 18:55.1. Sam Roberts came in 64th overall, while Matt Sullivan and Daniel Sisco picked up points by finishing 71st and 73rd, respectively.

“I was happy with everyone’s overall effort today. The boys ran well,” said HHS coach Damian DeMarco. “Einon Walsh and Sam Roberts continued to pace the team. I am very happy with how much Matt Sullivan and Daniel Sisco have improved over the season.”

Dansville’s Chad Thomas added a 22nd place finish to the Class C race.

On the girls side, it was the Hornell girls who had a great showing with a fourth-place finish in the Class C Championship.

Natasha McIntosh led the charge with a fifth place finish and a time of 20:49.6. Mackenzie Putnam finished 16th and was followed closely by Carter Browne at 17th. Aubre Robinson also added important points, finishing 35th overall.

“Netasha was relentless in the second half of the race and chased down four runners to earn her state berth. She has been the top runner on the team all year and she validated that position with today's race. She joins an impressive contingent from the Steuben County league in the Adirondacks,” said DeMarco. “The girls shed some tears at being unable to advance as a team. Our senior runners, Brooke Hill, Aubre Robinson, and Mackenzie Putnam represented the team admirably in their last high school race.”

Dansville’s Maggie Bacon also had a great race, finishing 25th overall with a time of 23:08.0.

The combined team of Alfred-Almond/Arkport/Canaseraga finished in ninth place in Class D, thanks largely to a stellar performance from Jenna Franklin. The freshman runner finished second overall with a cool time of 21:02.0.

Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Mattie Fitzwater finished seventh overall with time of 21:21.7, while Jasper-Troupsburg’s Cash Perry finished 12th overall with a time of 21:58.1.