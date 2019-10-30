PERRY — Canisteo-Greenwood put a scare into top-seeded Warsaw Tuesday night in the Section V, Class C1 semifinals in Perry.

The fifth-seeded Lady Redskins scored two unanswered goals to seize a 2-1 lead in the second half, but the Tigers responded and showed why they are the No. 1 seed, answering with three straight goals of their own to rally into Friday’s Class C1 championship game.

Canisteo-Greenwood senior Allie Smith went out with a bang in her final high school soccer game, scoring both goals in the second half for the Redskins. Smith’s goals came on a penalty kick and a breakaway assisted by Elaine Roach three minutes later as Canisteo-Greenwood surged into the lead after trailing 1-0 at the half.

Warsaw was up for the challenge, though, with Natalie Herbert, Nicole Till and Sanya Abbasey scoring a goal apiece. Till also scored in the first half for the Tigers. Chloe Hubbard had three assists and Makaylah Higgins added one. Taylor Laubenheimer made nine saves.

“We scrimmaged them the sixth day of practice early on at their place and knew they were going to be really tough,” said C-G head coach Collin Button. “We’ve improved a lot and we battled them tonight. I was happy we didn’t settle and say they’re the no. 1 seed and roll over. We had some momentum in the second half. They just kept winning the ball at midfield and we couldn’t get back on the attack.”

Canisteo-Greenwood closes out a solid 2019 campaign 11-6-2 on the season. The Redskins graduate Allie Smith, Brooke Smith, Sarah Lehman, Taneeka Howell, Codey Slayton, Leanna Herrick, Taegan Sharp and Elizabeth Roach from this year’s roster.

“We had a good run. We started the season 2-4 and ended 11-6-2,” Button said. “We played some good soccer and did some things maybe people didn’t expect, although we expected it of ourselves. We are losing some very key contributors so we will definitely be regrouping and reconfiguring next season.”

Class B2

No. 1 Avon 7, No. 4 Dansville 0

PERRY — A Dansville repeat was not to be, as top-seeded Avon raced to a 7-0 win over the fourth-seeded Lady Mustangs Tuesday night in Perry.

After a relatively tight 2-0 first half, the Braves poured on five goals in the final 40 minutes to pull away from the Mustangs. Ellie Cochrane had a hat trick and an assist, while Natalie Masten scored twice with an assist. Kyra Austen and Courtney Fencer chipped in scores while Abby Decillis made 10 saves in the shutout.

Dansville closes the season 10-7-1 and graduates seniors Mackenzie Lawless, Grace Rittenhouse, Kyra Veaunt, Jasmyn Fox, Abbi Briggs and Jillian Schramm from this year’s group.

Class C2

No. 1 Marion 5, No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg 2

CALEDONIA — Bolivar-Richburg head coach Mark Emery called it the “bracket of death” with state contenders seemingly everywhere in Class C2.

Even so, the Lady Wolverines made their mark with a pair of postseason wins before the run came to a close at the hands of top-seeded Marion Tuesday night in the Section V semifinals, 5-2, in Caledonia.

No. 5-seeded Bolivar-Richburg closes a stellar season 13-4-2 and graduates seniors Maggie Schiralli, Victoria Stuck, Kaylee Middaugh, Courtney Perkins, Madison Cowles, Amber Bucher and Jasey Hemphill from this year’s roster.

BOYS SOCCER

Class D2

No. 6 Belfast 1, No. 2 Northstar Christian 0

AVON — Belfast knows the winning formula come sectional time — great defense and clutch goal-scoring at the right time.

The Bulldogs got both Tuesday night in Avon, as Stiven Lopez netted the lone goal of the night to continue No. 6 Belfast’s underdog run through the Class D2 bracket with 1-0 upset of No. 2 Northstar Christian.

After a scoreless first half, Lopez, Belfast’s second-leading scorer, came up with the game-winners to send Belfast back to the Section V finals.

A matchup with a familiar foe awaits as the Bulldogs (12-5-2) will take on Scio Friday at a site and time to be determined in the D2 finals.

Class D1

No. 1 Fillmore 3, No. 4 Kendall 0

AVON — It was a bit tense at the half as No. 1 Fillmore went into the break tied with No. 4 Kendall, but the Eagles took flight over the final 40 minutes.

Mason Cool and Mitchell Ward both had a goal and an assist in the second half as Fillmore ran away with a 3-0 win for a trip to Friday’s Section V, Class D1 championship game.

Ethan Peet also scored for Fillmore (16-1-1), assisted by Levi Webb. Dylan Valentine made three saves in the win.

Fillmore will take on Avoca for the title Friday at a site and time to be determined.