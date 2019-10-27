WELLSVILLE — Something about the Scio-Whitesville matchup has resulted in some close contests this fall.

Saturday afternoon was no exception, this time in the Section V, Class D2 quarterfinals.

Kendra Stebbins netted a direct kick in the 25th minute of the first half, providing the lone score as No. 2 Whitesville edged No. 7 Scio, 1-0.

Whitesville previously defeated Scio 1-0 on Sept. 18, while the Sept. 14 matchup ended up in a scoreless tie. The outlier was a 5-0 win for the Blue Jays on Sept. 28.

Despite the proximity on the scoreboard, Whitesville controlled much of the play and didn't allow a shot on goal.

"We did a nice job of controlling play in the first half and created some decent chances offensively," said Whitesville head coach Aaron Rawady. "That wasn't the case in the second half, but I was proud of the composure the girls showed during that physical half. I think that speaks their character. We were sound defensively again, not allowing a shot all game. If we are going to be able to compete with a strong Hinsdale team on Wednesday we will need that same discipline defensively while doing a better job of finishing offensively."

Whitesville goalie Serina Button picked up the shutout. The Blue Jays (12-3-2) advance to face No. 3 Hinsdale in the semifinals.

Megan Murray made eight saves as Scio wraps up the season 4-11-3. The Tigers graduate Murray and fellow seniors Ashlynn Scotchmer, Nichole Bosma, Renee Schoonover and Leila LaJoie.