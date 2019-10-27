CANISTEO — Back in Week 4, Canisteo-Greenwood rolled to a 34-7 win over visiting Bolivar-Richburg to improve to 4-0.

On Saturday in Round 1 of the Section V, Class D playoffs a month later back in Canisteo, the Wolverines flipped the script.

No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg continued its positive momentum while dealing fourth-seeded Canisteo-Greenwood its fourth straight loss, moving to the Section V semifinals with a 40-6 win over the Redskins.

The Wolverines dominated on the ground with over 400 yards rushing. Alex MacDonnell ran for over 150 while Hudson Evingham went for over 100 with two scores. Tyler Smith ran for a team-high three touchdowns for the surging Wolverines, who won their third straight.

Canisteo-Greenwood had some success in the passing game with Roque Santiago throwing for 131 yards and a touchdown on five completions and Hunter McCaffery adding three for 49.

Jared Davis ran eight times for 26 yards, Johnathan Cox had four attempts for 15, Jacob Houghtaling had three for 12 and McCaffery ran twice for 13.

Andrew Morling wrapped up a stellar season through the air with four catches for 57 yards and a score. Blake Updyke (84 yards) and Owen Chaffee (56 yards) both had two catches apiece, while Dale Houghtaling brought in one for 32.

Nathan Button led the C-G defense with 12 tackles, while Cox and Caleb O'Dell-Oriend both had seven. Jake Houghtaling and Morling both had six tackles and McCaffery chipped in five.

The Redskins wrap up the season 4-4. Bolivar-Richburg will meet top-seeded Batavia Notre Dame in the semis.