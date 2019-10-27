HORNELL — No. 4 Dansville started its Section V, Class B2 title defense where last year’s run started at Maple City Park Friday night.

This year the quarterfinal foe was No. 5 Mynderse, and the Lady Mustangs took care of business with a 3-1 win over the Blue Devils.

Senior Grace Rittenhouse scored the first and final goal for the Mustangs, with Madison Lee netting the second goal of the game. Assists were recorded by Kyra Veaunt and Madelyn Failla. Jillian Schramm was in net for the Mustangs, recording 12 saves on the night.

The Mustangs (10-6-1), winners of three straight, advance to play top-seeded Avon on Tuesday in the semifinals.

No. 1 Avon 3, No. 9 Way-Co 1

AVON — Top-seeded Avon refused No. 9 Wayland-Cohocton’s upset bid with a 3-1 home over the Eagles.

Way-Co wraps up the year 8-9-1 and graduates Kayden Feinman, Arianna Celentano, Ayslinn Holbrook, Tristan Palmer, Olivia Lewis, Jrdyn Quackenbush, Rachel Joseph, Hannah Burke, Karissa Bosh and Olivia Furia from this year’s group.

No. 7 LeRoy 2, No. 2 Haverling 0

BATH - No. 7 seeded LeRoy topped second-seeded Haverling Friday 2-0 in the Class B2 quarterfinals.

LeRoy opened the scoring at the 26 minute mark of the first half as Maddie Keister deposited a goal just out of the reach of the Haverling keeper.

The Rams had a chance to level the score early in the second half when Ella Yartym was fouled in the box, but Haverling was unable to net the penalty kick as it sailed wide.

Two minutes later, Katie Carmichael found the other end of a corner kick from Bella Condidorio.

Keri Biggins recorded 13 saves for LeRoy.

Class C1

No. 5 Canisteo-Greenwood 3, No. 4 Holley 3 (C-G 4-3)

HOLLEY — No. 5 Canisteo-Greenwood is off to the Class C1 semifinals after a thrilling shootout win over No. 4 Holley Friday night.

The Redskins won the shootout to advance, with Elizabeth Roach, Brooke Smith, Elaine Roach and Allie Smith all coming through with clutch shots at the penalty kick line to continue the Canisteo-Greenwood season.

Before the shootout, Kylie Williamson scored a first half goal assisted by Taneeka Howell. Howell later scored in the second half as regulation ended in a 2-2 tie. Both squads scored a goal in the extra sessions, with Kylie Turner netting the key score for C-G off an assist by Brooke Smith.

The Lady Redskins (11-5-2) march on to face top-seeded Warsaw in Tuesday’s semifinals.

No. 2 B-B 2, No. 7 Addison 1

BYREN — No. 2 seeded Byren-Bergen got past No. 7 Addison 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class C playoffs Friday.

Miriam Tardy and Julianna Amesbury netted goals for Byron-Bergen in the first half. Jillian Ames netted the lone goal for the Knights with 13:12 left in the game on an assist from Kerrigan Driskell.

"The last couple minutes this team pushed up with everything they had," Addison head coach Kay Peters said. "We had some great opportunities to tie it."

Addison ends its season with an 11-7 record.

Class C2

No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg 2, No. 4 Naples 0

NAPLES — Nichole Davis scored in the first half and Victoria Stuck added some insurance in the second half as No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg took care of No. 4 Naples on Friday, 2-0.

Kelsey Pacer chipped in an assist while Paige Taylor made two saves in the shutout. The Wolverines (13-3-2) advance to face top-seeded Marion in the semifinals Tuesday.

No. 3 Geneseo 1, No. 6 Keshequa 0

GENESEO — Geneseo took the rubber match with Keshequa, scoring a second-half goal to edge the Indians with a 1-0 victory in the third meeting this season for the LCAA foes.

Keshequa closes the year 11-5-2, graduating Faith Wood, Paige Burley, Paige McKerrow, Jasmine Mercado, Emily Weaver, Denae Rathbun and Macy Boss.