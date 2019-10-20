BATH — The Livonia Bulldogs dominated the pool on Saturday afternoon as they cruised to another LCAA championship with a 646-point win, finishing with over 100 more points than second-place Wellsville.

The Lady Lions, however, had a strong showing from several of their standout swimmers. Lauren Staba finished first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and was also a member of the third-place 400 free relay and the second place 200 free relay. Haydon Waldon took home first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.18. She also finished second in the 200 meter individual freestyle.

Emma Kinnicutt added another LCAA championship in the 100 breastroke, while finishing second overall in the 50 freestyle. Tiernee Brandes also added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke behind Staba, and added a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle as well.

Hornell was led by Katrina Brown, who finished third in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.

The swimmers now await the Section V Championships.

Livingston County championships

200 Relay 1. Garger, Mills, Wilkins, Meyers (Livonia) 2:00.42. 200 free 1. Lauren Staba (Well) 2:04.17, 2. Lila Meyers (Liv), 3. Emily Greene (Let). 200 individual 1. Lauren Royce (Let) 2:26.01, 2. Haydon Waldon (Well), 3. Angela Tewksbury (Liv). 50 free 1. Lexi Mills (Liv) 25.53, 2. Emma Kinnicutt (Well), 3. Katrina Brown (Horn). Diving 1. Sidney Simons (Let) 340.45, 2. Claire Donlon (WC), 3. Elizabeth Field (Liv). 100 Butterfly 1. Emily Palmer (Hav) 1:05.03, 2. Lauren Royce (Liv), 3. MaKenna Wilkins (Liv). 100 Free 1. Lila Meyers (Liv) 56.69, 2. Lexi Mills (Liv), 3. Emily Greene (Let). 500 Free 1. Hayden Waldon (Well) 5:49.18, 2. Maura Miller (Liv), 3. Tiernee Brandes (Well). 200 Free Relay 1. Grager, Meyers, DeWater, Mills (Liv) 1:47.09. 100 backstroke 1. Lauren Staba (Well) 1:05.62, 2. Tiernee Brandes (Well), 3. Katrina Brown (Horn). 100 breaststroke 1. Emma Kinnicutt (Well) 1:13.95, 2. Angela Tewksbury (Liv), 3. MaKenna Wilkins (Liv). 400 relay 1.Wilkins, DeWater, Evans, Tewksbury (Liv) 4:10.9.