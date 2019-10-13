AVOCA — Riley Stowe and Alexis Weldy both scored twice as Avoca doubled up visiting Finney with a 6-3 win on Friday.

Weldy also dished two assists, while Stowe had one. Selina Jud and Delaney Stowe chipped in scores, with Jolien Gay making nine saves in the victory.

Avoca (14-1) wraps up the regular season against Addison next week.

Alfred-Almond 5, Andover

ALMOND — Amy Evingham netted a hat trick in Alfred-Almond's 5-0 shutout of Andover Friday.

Zoe Balinsky added a goal, while Maeve Looney had a goal and two assists. Isabel Badeau chipped in a score. Luci Lee dished three assists and Emily Agnello added one. Morgan Davidson made four saves in the shutout for A-A (10-4), which hosts J-T next week.

Andover (9-5) is at Whitesville next week.

Avon 2, Wayland-Cohocton 1

COHOCTON — All the goals came in the second half, with Avon doubling up host Wayland-Cohocton 2-1 on Friday.

Stephanie Cox scored for the Eagles, who received 12 saves from Mackenzie Pickard. Way-Co closes out the regular season Tuesday night at 7 p.m., hosting Livonia.

Friendship 3, Belfast 0

BELFAST — Friendship won its second straight game with a 3-0 road shutout of Belfast Friday.

The Eagles (5-10) wrap up the regular season at Scio Wednesday, while the Bulldogs (2-13) close at Whitesville next week.

BOYS SOCCER

Hornell 6, Dansville 1

DANSVILLE — Chase Freeland had a hat trick and the Hornell Red Raiders picked up a dominating 6-1 road win on Friday evening over the Dansville Mustangs in Dansville.

Freeland scored once in the first half and then twice in the second to lead the Red Raiders. Justin Briggs added two more goals while Ian Ashworth added the final tally. Briggs, Wyatt Argentieri and Chris Sexsmith added assists while Jonas Sciotti contributed two.

Jacob Avery scored Dansville’s lone goal of the evening with Caleb Pruden picking up the assist.

Hornell (8-4-1) now returns home on Monday evening at 5 p.m. to host the Wellsville Lions. Dansville (2-11-1) now heads to rival Wayland-Cohocton on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

Haverling 4, Wayland-Cohocton 0

BATH - Haverling wrapped up the Livingston County title with a 4-0 win over Wayland-Cohocton Friday.

“Thought the guys played well tonight both halves,” Haverling head coach Matt Hill said. “Wayland-Cohocton has a good team with a good goalie.”

Thomas Binkowski netted two goals with Sam Arnts and Justin Marshall adding single goals. Binkowski added two assists and Keefer Calkins contributed one assist. Jordan Deats had three saves in goal for Haverling in the shutout.

Haverling improves to 13-0 and will host the World of Inquiry Monday at 4 p.m. Way-Co (4-10) visits Mynderse Monday.

Genesee Valley 3, Wellsville 2

BELMONT — Tied 1-1 at the break, Genesee Valley won the second half 2-1 to score a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wellsville Lions Friday night.

Cannon Phillips scored twice for the Jaguars, while Riley Gordon added a goal and an assist. Evan Windus assisted on both of Genesee Valley’s sores in the second half. Keegan McKnight made three saves in the win.

Matthew Carlton scored in the first half and Jacob Riggs added a second half score for Wellsville (4-7-3), which visits Hornell Monday.

Genesee Valley (5-9) visits Cuba-Rushford Tuesday.

Andover 0, Houghton 0

HOUGHTON — Thanks to some stellar goal-keeping, nobody could find the back of the night Friday night as Houghton and visiting Andover settled on a scoreless tie.

Andover’s Preston Ordway kept Houghton at a standstill on the scoreboard, making an impressive 18 saves to preserve the shutout.

The Panthers (5-7-2) host Whitesville Tuesday at 6 p.m., with Houghton (9-3-1) welcoming Belfast at 5 p.m.

Belfast 5, Friendship 1

BELFAST — Matt Weaver scored twice to lead Belfast in a 5-1 home win over Friendship Friday night.

Weaver also had an assist. Caleb Caiazza, Andrew Blocho and Hunter Enders each added a score as the Bulldogs (9-4-1) now visit Houghton Tuesday.

Seth Bogart got Friendship on the board. The Eagles (3-10-1) are at Hinsdale Tuesday.