Morling sets single-season record for catches

BATAVIA — Batavia Notre Dame showed why it is one of the best teams in Class D with a dominating 49-6 win over the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins on Saturday afternoon in Batavia.

The Irish scored on their first two offensive possessions to set the tone.

The Redskins were led by Chase Weeks, who carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and scored the lone touchdown of the day. Dale Houghtaling added three carries for 15 yards. Roque Santiago was 9-for-21 passing for 116 yards while Andrew Morling pulled in four passes for 48 yards. With the receptions, Morling broke the school record for single-season catches with 34, with one regular season game and the playoffs yet to go. The previous record was 31. Morling also broke the school record for single-season receptions earlier this season.

Weeks added three catches for 43 yards, and Owen Chaffee brought in one for 24.

Ryder Slayton and Caleb Kitka each had five tackles to pace the defense, with Kitka picking up a sack. Johnathan Cox, Caleb Kitka and Nathan Button all added four apiece, while Weeks, Morling, Brendan Bebout and Riley Payne all had three.

Canisteo-Greenwood (4-2) now finishes up the season against Voorheesville from Section II on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Windsor HS.

Dansville 8, Marcus Whitman-Bloomfield 0

RUSHVILLE — In their lone Saturday game of the season, the Dansville football team got plenty of defense and just enough offense in Rushville in their week 6 meeting with Marcus Whitman-Bloomfield as the Mustangs ran the football in during their opening drive for an 8-0 triumph, taking the red & black to the .500 mark heading into the final week of the regular season.

On a cloudy, damp, chilly October afternoon in Ontario County the two teams sought to establish some momentum heading down the stretch run of the season. Dansville needed a win to keep their sectional hopes afloat, while M.W.B. was simply in search of its first win of the season.

In the first series the navy & yellow squad fumbled the football away as Tanner Dettman recovered, and the visitors had the football at their own 42 yard line. Coach Rich Welch's club would pick up a few first down runs along the way to the end zone as Tanner Dettman, Ryan Carnevale and Logan Young would each run for firsts. With 8:06 showing on the first down play, Ryan Carnevale saw a hole open up on right side, raced through to the right and found pay-dirt for an 11 yard touchdown. Carnevale took in the 2 point conversion following a Wildcat penalty that put the ball half-the distance to the goal. The Mustangs raced out to a quick 8-0 lead.

Moments later it was "deja vu" all over again as M.W.B. took the kick-off and fumbled it away with John Wilkinson making the recovery this time. But this time the difference was that the Wildcat defense dug in and stopped Dansville on downs. Later in the 2nd quarter the Mustangs recovered yet another loose ball. This time Gus Swyers was on it. But again the Mustangs moved the ball, and had a pass reception inside the 10 yard line called back on a penalty and the score remained 8-0 at the half.

Turnovers plagued the Wildcats in the second half as they fumbled the football away to Dansville with about 5 minutes remaining. In what would be M.W.B.'s final possession, they were driving deep into Mustang territory in the final minutes. The home team attempted to go up top and the pass was picked off by Mustangs safety Caleb Rigdon with just 1:01 left in the game to seal the deal.

Ryan Carnevale had 24 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD and 1 2-pt conversion. Logan Young had 13 carries for 88 yards. Calab Rigdon had 9 carries for 33 yards. Tanner Dettman had 1 carry for 12 yards. Evan Pruonto added 5 carries for 9 yards.

Defensively, John Wilkinson had 17 tackles and 1 fumble recovery, Shane Crandall had 14 tackles. Logan Young had 6 tackles and 2 pass deflections. Gus Swyers had 6 tackles and 1 fumble recovery, Evan Pruonto had 4 tackles. Tanner Dettman had 2 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. Calab Rigdon, Hayden Meyer, Elliot Mapes, JJ Crissy all had two tackles. Maison Brown had one.

Dansville (3-3) hosts Penn Yan in the final regular season game on Friday night with kick-off at 7 p.m.