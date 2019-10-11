HORNELL – After a challenging season riddled with injuries, position changes and a myriad of other issues, the Hornell Red Raiders are more than deserving of an ‘easy opponent’ and a ‘guaranteed win.’

But in 2019 Class B, there are no easy games, as the No. 16 NYS-ranked UPrep comes to Maple City Park tonight at 7:30 p.m. for the sixth game of the season.

UPrep has a record that stands at 4-1 this season, though their only loss of the year comes last weekend by a very narrow 26-22 margin, against East High School, the No. 24 ranked team in Class A.

According to HHS coach Erik Werner, UPrep will spread things out on offense and then use some great speed on defensive to get into the backfield before the play can even begin.

“UPrep has a lot of explosive playmakers on offense, and has tremendous team speed on defense. They present a lot of challenges, but their biggest asset is their team speed and explosiveness,” said Werner. “We have to play sound, ball-control offense. Defensively, we need to keep everything in front of us and gang tackle on every play.”

And where UPrep has enjoyed its talented players seemingly without disruption for the entirety of the season, Hornell’s lineup has been in constant flux. After a string of illness, injury and a separate off-field incident, the Red Raiders were at one point starting Marty Peiklo in the backfield, who began the season at fifth on the depth chart.

While Pieklo has been more than proficient in his time at running back, he has been displaced from his more natural position at fullback, which has in-turn created more holes in the lineup. And for Hornell, it seems that all of 2019 has been nothing but filling gaps in the lineup.

And while that hasn’t resulted in any wins, Werner stated that this team deserves just as much – if not more – respect than those of previous years that did stack up the wins.

“This team put in a great effort every week, but with the amount of injuries and other vacancies we've had to endure it can start to eat away at you. By the second series last week, we had lost a combined seven two-way starters and one other defensive starter from our preseason lineup,” said Werner. “The kids that you see out on the field Friday night deserve all the respect in the world for not only dealing with this adversity, but also giving their best effort every day at practice.”

Of course, none of that means that the Red Raiders are finishing the season without the hopes of picking up a win. While UPrep is undoubtedly one of the best teams in Section V, HHS knows that it does have the talent to compete – and if things break correctly, pull off the big upset.

“The coaching staff and team enter each week with the expectation that we're going to play hard and play to win. Most people do consider us an underdog, but that doesn't lessen the pressure to play our best. A win this week would be huge for a number of reasons, and we if play our very best football it's not out of the realm of possibility,” said Werner. “Regardless, I expect us to fight to the last whistle and leave it all on the field.”