English class documents local history

WELLSVILLE — Where were you when Hurricane Agnes dumped enough rain on Allegany County to cause historic flooding?

That is what seniors in Madonna Figura Simon's English class found out Thursday morning when more than a dozen people showed up to be video-interviewed about their Flood of '72 experiences.

They came from all walks of life, mostly retired, but included Al Mosher, president of the Wellsville Central School Board of Education and director of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mosher, who was just 19 at the time, was working as a technician in the emergency room at Jones Memorial Hospital. He recalled standing on the third floor of the hospital and feeling the building wing start to give way.

"It felt like a jet airplane going off behind my head," he told the students. As a result the young technician beat feet to solid ground. The collapse of the hospital wing made headlines across the state and nation when the news reported on the extratropical system that brought very heavy rain from the Carolinas northward to New York.

According to the National Weather Service, Agnes is called the most destructive hurricane in United States history, claiming 117 lives and causing damage estimated at $3.1 billion in 12 states. Damage was particularly high in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

"The students don't know anything about this," said Simon, who has also taught the history of the local Bump the Dump fight to her students.

But this is an English project, she said, adding that the students have been working collecting information about the Agnes Flood, including contacting the National Weather Service for archival information and video.

The students are taking the information they've compiled and are building a website. They are also utilizing photographs taken by the late Chuck Neal.

During the flood, Neal was recruited by Mayor Robert Gardner to take photos of the flooding to be used in obtaining state and federal disaster funding.

"We got permission to use Chuck Neal's photographs and we have students going around trying to find those sites and recording what they are today," Simon said.

Along with the photographs, there will be a map on the website, historical news articles and the interviews taken Thursday.

Simon said that while the students are in charge of the project, she believes they will be finished by the end of the month. When completed the website will be included with a link on the District's website.

From residents Carol Ludden and Don Mosher the students learned about what ordinary people woke up to on the morning of June 22nd. Most recalled that what they remembered most about that time is that the community came together with everyone helping everyone else.

A Broad Street resident during the flood, Don Mosher, recalled rescuing people in a canoe with his cousin David Harkness and participating in the cleanup when the flood waters receded.

When he completed his interview, Al Mosher told the students, "I think it is a good thing that you are doing. It helps people remember and teaches kids like you what can happen in just a few hours."