ANDOVER — Spencer Cook exploded for a hat trick plus one, powering Andover to a 5-1 win over visiting Friendship Thursday night.

Cook started and ended the scoring for the Panthers (5-6-1), who broke open a 2-1 game with three scores in the second half. Gabe Grossman added a goal, with Jayden Dix dishing two assists. Kayden Zengerle and Grady Terhune each chipped in with an assist.

“We got some injured players back,” said Andover coach Wade Cook. “Our last game we didn’t have our center halfback and that definitely made the difference without Chris Walker in the game. Having him out there definitely changed things. Grady Terhune came back too and that helped out a bunch.”

Preston Ordway made 16 saves for the Panthers, who snapped a four-game skid and now visit Wellsville Monday.

Blake Hewitt scored in the first half for Friendship (3-8), which visits Whitesville this weekend.

Cuba-Rushford 2, Wellsville 1

CUBA — Kaden Moyer and Caden Larabee both scored a goal in the second half as Cuba-Rushford rallied past visiting Wellsville for a 2-1 victory Thursday night.

Matthew Carlton got the Lions on the board in the first half, putting away an assist by Alex Ordiway. Despite numerous chances, the Lions would stay off the scoreboard the rest of the night.

“The first half we had 11 shots and probably six or seven on goal,” said Wellsville coach Matt Buckley. “We just couldn’t get one in. We outplayed them in the first half and we should’ve had four or five goals. They had a couple good looks also in the first half. We just started kicking in the second half and played very undisciplined, and they buried their chances.”

Logan Dunbar made four saves for the Lions (3-5-2), who host state-ranked Haverling Saturday on Homecoming at 4 p.m.

Jarrett Campbell made eight saves for C-R (5-8), which hosts Scio Oct. 11.

Hammondsport 2, Arkport/Canaseraga 1

HAMMONDSPORT — John Wells scored both goals off Nevin Davis assists in the second half, lifting the Lakers to a 2-1 win over the Wolves Thursday.

Arkport/Canaseraga (4-7) will look to bounce back Monday, hosting Houghton.

Belfast 2, Hinsdale 0

HINSDALE — Matt Weaver had a goal and assisted on Andrew Blocho’s score to pace Belfast in a 2-0 shutout of host Hinsdale Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (8-3-1) are at Genesee Valley Monday, while the Bobcats (2-8) visit Whitesville next week.

Whitesville 3, Houghton 2

WHITESVILLE — Whitesville led 2-1 at the half, but Houghton rallied for a 3-2 road victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Conner Phillips netted both goals for the Blue Jays, with Jessie Pensyl adding an assist.

Aye Banwo, Duy Le and Sam Morah each scored once for Houghton (9-2), which visits Arkport/Canaseraga Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fillmore 5, Genesee Valley 0

BELMONT — Five different Eagles scored a goal as Fillmore showed off its depth in a 5-0 win over Genesee Valley.

Shelby Beardsley, Carlee Miller, Zoe Beardsley, Abby Hatch and Morgan Byer netted a goal each. Hatch had two assists, with Sophia Templeton and both Beardsleys adding one each.

Riley Voss made one save in the shutout as Fillmore (10-0) now visits Jasper-Troupsburg Monday. Emera Aquila had eight save for GV (5-7), which hosts Belfast Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

York 3, Wellsville 0

YORK — Wellsville fell to York (7-1) by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday.

Mattie Buckley led Wellsville (6-5) with four kills six digs and five assists while Jaelyn Knapp had three kills and two blocks.

Also for Wellsville, Keara Ludu (five digs, two aces), Brooklyn Stisser (two aces) and Marley Adams (three digs, two aces) all had two kills and Delayne Mattison had nine assists, three aces and two digs.

Wellsville hosts Bolivar-Richburg on Monday at 6 p.m.

Dansville 3, Way-Co 0

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Lady Mustangs (6-7) defeated the Wayland-Cohocton Eagles (1-12) in a 3-0 sweep.

Brooke Coombs came up big serving for 13 points, five of which were aces, plus 6 digs and 4 kills. Jenna George had 7 kills and 7 digs. Maddie Jacobs also had 4 kills.

Wayland-Cohocton’s Maria Baker had 2 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs. Wayland-Cohocton plays York at home on Monday. The Lady Mustangs host Haverling Wednesday.