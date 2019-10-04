WELLSVILLE / DANSVILLE — A pair of local standouts on the gridiron have earned recognition for their exploits in Week 4.

Both Wellsville's Noah Chaffee and Dansville's Tanner Dettman have picked up Section V Player of the Week awards.

Chaffee earned the Section V, Class C Defensive Player of the Week award. Chaffee was all over the field for the Wellsville defense in a 38-25 road loss at Wayland-Cohocton. The senior piled up 13 total tackles, including four solo and three tackles for a loss. Chaffee also created a turnover with a forced fumble. The Wellsville veteran stepped up in a big way with senior lineman Eagan Enke going out with an injury in the first half.

Dettman, meanwhile, scored the Section V, Class C Offensive Player of the Week award. Dettman was unstoppable in Dansville's big big 28-6 road win over Haverling in Bath that got the Mustangs back even at 2-2 on the season. Dettman carried the ball 21 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns, including a 50-yard sprint to the endzone.