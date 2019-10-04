HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders have a long trip to Wayne tonight before playing in what is surely the most important game of the 2019 football season.

Hornell, currently sitting with an 0-4 record, finds itself in an absolute must-win situation if the Red Raiders have any hopes of sneaking into the Class B Playoffs.

And while that 0-4 record and a point differential of 72 would indicate the Red Raiders have had a disastrous 2019 campaign, the reality of the season is that Hornell has suffered awful breaks at the worst possible times.

Hornell has been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter in three of its four games, and was within one touchdown in the last five minutes of the other one. But unfortunately for the Red Raiders, turnovers, injuries and some off-field adversity have kept Hornell from finishing games and picking up wins.

“This team has battled quite a bit of adversity, and the coaching staff and I can't express how proud we are of them," said HHS head coach Erik Werner. "We've been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter three times, and only down one score entering fourth quarter once. I feel like we have to be the best 0-4 team in the Section, but at the end of the day you need to finish and we haven't been able to do that."

And while Werner certainly hopes this adversity helps in the final weeks of the season, he is sure that the kids on this team will carry these lessons throughout the rest of their lives.

“No matter what, these kids keep battling and putting in work every day. As a coach, that's the most important thing. Life will throw some curve balls and adversity at you, and I hope this season is helping prepare our players to for those life experiences,” said Werner.

Of course, Wayne is unconcerned with Hornell’s problems or stories, as they are trying to keep HHS out of the playoffs while also helping improve their seeding. Wayne currently sits with a 2-2 overall record, and will use a dynamic offense to spread the ball around and put points on the board.

“Wayne likes to spread the field and throw the ball a lot, but they're not afraid to run between the tackles either. They have a good mix of quick passes, screens, and rub routes that make it difficult to zero in on them. They have also shown quite a bit of trick plays. When playing a team with so much going on offensively, it's best to keep your defensive game plan simple and let the kids just go out and play,” said Werner. “It doesn't help that it's such a far road trip. But we definitely don't take them lightly, and have put in a good, hard week of practice.”

Hornell’s season has been a seemingly endless streak of mishaps and bad luck, but beneath all of that is a very talented football team. And if one believes in karma, then Hornell may be in for one of the greatest turnarounds of all time.

And it starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Wayne.

“We think that every week we have the best plan to make our kids successful. We have been very close each week, and once this team gets on a roll I think people will see what the coaching staff sees every day and that's a great team,” said Werner. “I hope this is the week.”