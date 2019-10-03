HORSEHEADS - Horseheads won seven of 12 events on its way to a 101-79 victory over Corning at home Wednesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference swimming matchup.

Grace Shelhamer (200 yard free; 2:11.82), Sophie Verkleeren (200 yard individual medley; 2:09.91), Lilly Blowers (diving; 216.70), Kennidi TenEyck (100 yard butterfly; 1:01.55) and Marissa Telech (100 yard backstroke; 1:05.04) posted individual wins for the Blue Raiders.

For Corning, Kara Peters dropped 10 seconds off of her time to win the 500 yard freestyle in 5:57.98 and Leah Palmesano swam season best times in the 50 yard freestyle (27.57) and the 100 yard freestyle (1:00.85) to secure victories.

Lucy Hilker also won the 100 yard breaststroke for Corning (1:20.30).

Haverling 5, Livonia 2

LIVONIA - The Haverling boys soccer team defeated Livonia 5-2 Wednesday evening at Livonia High School.

Haverling went into halftime up 1-0. The team cruised to a commanding lead in the second half by scoring four more goals.

“We started out slow, but played quite a bit better in the second half,” said coach Matt Hill.

Thomas Binkowski scored two goals with one assist for Haverling, while Keefer Calkins scored two goals and Spencer Dickson scored a goal. Goalie Jordan Deats had seven saves on the night for the Rams.

Haverling improves to 10-0 with the win and remains the number one ranked class B team in the state.

Haverling takes on Letchworth at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Letchworth High School.

Girls soccer

Haverling 2, Livonia 1

LIVONIA - The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Livonia 2-1 Wednesday evening at Livonia High School.

Haverling got out to a fast start with goals from Natalie Krelie and Lillian Dickson, and went into halftime up 2-0. Livonia scored a goal in the second half, but the Rams held on for the win.

“It was a well fought game and it is the first time in many years that the lady Rams have beat Livonia twice in the same season,” said Haverling coach Braedyn Ordway. “I am proud of the team effort.”

Haverling improves to 6-2-2 with the win. Next up is Arkport Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Arkport Central High School.

Canisteo-Greenwood 2, Addison 1

ADDISON - Canisteo-Greenwood topped Addison 2-1 in double overtime Wednesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association girls soccer contest.

Addison netted the first goal at the 17:32 mark of the first half when Marissa Tucker found the back of the net.

Allie Smith leveled the score for the Redskins at the 18:29 mark of the second half on an assist from Kylie Turner.

Things stayed level until Taneeka Howell netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime.

“We need to play with more urgency and need more combination play moving forward,” Addison head coach Kay Peters said. Both teams played hard at different times. Sarah Learn was outstanding for us defensively.”

Addison (9-3) will travel to Bishop Kearney on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Horseheads 198 Ithaca 219

ITHACA - The Horseheads boys golf team defeated Ithaca 198-219 at Cornell University Wednesday.

The two teams played the front nine of the university’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, which comes in at a par 36.

Horseheads’ top performers of the day included Seth Conway, who shot a 34; Zach Locke, who shot a 39, and Matt Printup and Nick Harvey who both shot a 41.

Horseheads will play Binghamton at 4 p.m. today at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats.

Girls volleyball

Dundee 3, Addison 1

DUNDEE - The Dundee girls volleyball team took three out of four sets to defeat Addison at Dundee Central School Wednesday evening.

Dundee’s top performers of the evening included Makenzie Cratsley with 12 digs, three attacks and 10 aces; Abigail Miller with eight digs, one attack, one assist, one block and three aces; Hayley Herrick with four digs, two attacks, one assist and one block; and Renae Gregory with two digs, four attacks, three assists, one block and one ace.

Addison’s top performers included Kat Hamblin with one ace, four kills and three digs; Hayer Fortier with three aces, one kill and one dig; and McKayla Kephart with five aces.