COHOCTON — DeAndre Green was a playmaker and a game-changer Friday night.

The Wayland-Cohocton senior put together a personal highlight reel, making big play after big play in leading the Golden Eagles to a 38-25 win over visiting Wellsville.

Trailing 14-6 in the second quarter, visiting Wellsville looked like it might be going in for six on a big pass play but Green ran down the receiver from behind and stole the ball away without breaking stride. Green then made his way to the other side of the field before cutting back and finding a lane up the sideline, returning the ball 85 yards for the score.

“The defense has been really keeping us in a lot of games. When we have a defense that’s rolling we can start doing turnover station stuff where we’re working on strip drill, scoop and score, whatever it may be,” said Way-Co head coach Darren Knapp. “That’s the stuff we’re working on right now, get the ball out, make plays and turnovers on defense and give our offense a break. It’s neat to see that come to fruition, especially to take it back like that was just nuts. It was a great play.

“DeAndre had a great game offensively and defensively. He did a great job. He’s an athlete and he’s a fun kid to coach.”

Green later caught 34-yard touchdown bomb on 4th and 10 with less than 30 seconds left to give the Eagles (2-2) a commanding 26-6 lead at the half. Green added a 27-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter and also had a two-point conversion.

Green’s strip-fumble touchdown return was troublesome for Wellsville (0-4) in more ways than one. Senior standout Eagan Enke, a two-way lineman, was injured during the return and was forced to the sideline the rest of the night.

“That was a problem,” said Wellsville coach Frank Brown. “It’s big when you take your captain’s captain out who is a 48-minute football player, especially we already have another 48-minute football player that came in injured. We got younger like right now.

“That play was a backbreaker, but our guys didn’t stop fighting. We got punched in the mouth, we punched them back in the mouth.”

Indeed, the Lions never went away and put up 19 points in the second half. Liam McKinley tossed three touchdowns on the night, starting with an eight-yard strike to Ethen Stoll in the first quarter. Alex Perkins filled in for the injured Hunter Brandes and had a nice catch and run for a score to cap Wellsville’s opening 71-yard drive to start the second half.

“His football IQ is really high,” Brown said. “When we told him pregame he was gonna go in that spot in all our different packages, he already knew what his responsibility was. He battled really hard to get that touchdown, and he made a couple other really nice plays. He did a nice job for us.”

Each time the Lions scored, though, Way-Co had the answer.

Nik Zastawrny carried the ball 32 times for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Caleb Hanggi ran for 48 yards on 10 attempts. QB Tom Mead had eight yards rushing with a touchdown. He also completed 4-of-8 passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Green rolled up three catches for 78 yards and two scores.

“Nik keeps us moving. He’s tough,” Knapp said. “He’s a big weight room guy, and you can see it. He just drags kids 15 yards. We had some guys come out on the O-line and we had to sub out, and they did well. The O-line did great. Nik had a great game.

“We’ve been pretty run-heavy the last three games. We’re just trying to get the passing offense opened up and we finally did,” Knapp added. “Tom Mead stepped up this week at quarterback and he had an awesome throw on that fade into the end zone. That was perfectly thrown and it looked awesome. It was great to see him step up to the plate and perform like I know he can.”

The Eagles offense rolled up 359 yards on the night (277 rushing, 82 passing). Defensively Zastawrny had eight tackles with a sack and an interception. Green had five tackles while Mead had three tackles and an interception.

On the flip side, Blake Beckwith had a big game for Wellsville with 357 all-purpose yards including 16 carries for 132 yards, five catches for 89 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch, and an 80-yard kick off return for a touchdown. McKinley went 10-of-19 for 201 yards in the air for Wellsville. Perkins had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and Stoll caught two passes for 43 yards. The 25 points were the most for the Wellsville offense since a 34-28 win over Dansville in 2017.

“There was a lot of really good executed plays,” Brown said. “Blake really ran well, not only at tailback but also returning hat kickoff for a touchdown. There was momentum swings back and forth. This was a really fun football game. Anytime we ever played Way-Co, it’s always been a fun football game. I go way back with that staff there to Jimmy Brownell and all the way down. This is a class act over here. They’re a good football team. We’re getting better. The boys just have to keep their heads up, go back to work on Monday and get ready for Homecoming next week.”

On defense, Noah Chaffee had 13 tackles (four solo, three for a loss) while Beckwith had 10 tackles, four for a loss, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Ethan Stoll was in on seven stops with three solo tackles while Corey Grover and Seth Bowen each had three stops. Enke had three solo tackles and two for a loss before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Way-Co hosts Haverling on Homecoming, while Wellsville welcomes Avon.

For a photo gallery of the game, visit https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/photogallery/NE/20190929/NEWS/929009998/PH/1