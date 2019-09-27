WELLSVILLE — Wellsville still has a couple home meets left, but the Lions celebrated Senior Night in style Thursday with a 94-81 win over Wayland-Cohocton.

Wellsville’s three senior standouts, Emma Kinnicutt, Loralai Crawford and Taylor Hurd all got in on the action as the Sea Lions swam to another victory.

Emma Kinnicutt edged teammate Lauren Staba for a win in the 50 freestyle (26.33). Kinnicutt also topped the field in the 100 breaststroke at 1:16.59 but swam an exhibition.

Taylor Hurd won the 200 IM in 2:41.53 and had the top time in the 100 backstroke (1:12.95), swimming an exhibition. Loralai Crawford cruised to a win in the 200 freestyle (2:25.93).

Hayden Waldon captured first in the 100 freestyle (1:01.74). Tiernee Brandes bested the competition in the 500 freestyle (6:08.84). Elle LaBenne was a double-winner in the 100 butterfly (1:22.05).

The Lions also dominated the relays. Kinnicutt, Hurd, Staba and Crawford won the 200 medley relay by about 20 seconds in 2:10.45. Hurd, Kinnicutt, Crawford and Staba later won by 10 seconds in the 200 free relay at 1:52.12. Brandes, Kinnicutt, LaBenne and Waldon swam an exhibition in the 400 free relay but had the best time at 4:32.81.

“Swimming on Senior Night is always tough, emotions are running high. Tonight the girls kept them in check until they got the job done,” said Wellsville coach Steve Hand. “Coach Miller has a young squad with no upperclassmen, but lots of young talent. The seniors help to write the meet and put the girls in the swims we needed to get the win. Out of 20 girls on the team, 15 have met the mark to swim and dive at sectionals. Times are tough to come by midseason, practice is tough and the girls are tired but they continue to swim fast. Our captains Loralai Crawford, Emma Kinnicutt, Taylor Hurd and Lauren Staba lead the team and rest of the team followed suit!”

For Wayland-Cohocton, Claire Donlon won the diving portion of the meet with a score of 159.9. Samantha Brown was credited with the win in the 100 backstroke (1:17.29), while Kendall Allen took the breaststroke (1:30.70). Feely, Brown, Spencer and Allen took the 400 free relay at 4:43.73 to finish out the meet.