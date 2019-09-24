ROCHESTER - Former Corning Hawks football player and current sophomore at St. John Fisher University Jason Rodriguez earned Empire 8 defensive player of the week honors.

Rodriguez recorded two interceptions at safety in St. John Fisher's 40-16 victory over the College of New Jersey. Both interceptions led to two touchdown drives for the Cardinals who erased an 11-point halftime deficit.Rodriguez also finished with three tackles.

To date, he leads Division III with five interceptions through just three games this season.

At Corning, Rodriguez was a member of four sports overall in high school including football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He was a two-time Al-State selection for football and an All-State honorable mention for basketball. Rodriguez was the recipient of the Joel Stephens and Dana Eckel awards. Rodriguez also helped Corning win a sectional title for football in 2014 and another for basketball in 2017.

Rodriguez's Cardinals are 3-0 and will face off against 2-0 Ithaca College Saturday at 1 p.m.