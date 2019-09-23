VICTOR — On Saturday, the Finger Lakes Girls Swim League and the Livingston Conference held their fourth annual “Duel in the Pool” at the Victor School Aquatic Center.

This year, 190 swimmers participated in the charity event, which raised $2,750 to benefit The Green Angels.

“This has grown into a special partnership between the two leagues,” remarked Christopher Oaks, coach of Palmyra-Macedon and chair of this year’s event. “The competition has the set-up and atmosphere of a championship meet, but everyone knows we’re here to support an even greater cause.”

Based in Wayne County, The Green Angels support families in need by collecting, providing and delivering high-quality, gently used toys, books, bikes, clothes and life-essential items at no cost. Founded in 2008, the organization supports families in every Wayne County school district.

“The money raised today will help our team ensure more local families can get the help they need during challenging times,” explained Michelle Friedman, a member of The Green Angels Board of Directors. “We are sincerely grateful for the support we’re receiving today from these athletes and their coaches, family members and fans.”

The Green Angels rely on community members participating in their “free-cycling" programs, donating items they no longer need or have outgrown. They also accept financial donations. To learn how you can support them, visit their website, the-green-angels.com.

The two leagues plan to continue rotating the host venue, event chair and benefiting charity each year. “It’s a great chance for our swimmers to take on some serious competition,” Oaks added. “But more importantly, it’s a reminder to everyone that, as our communities support us, we need to keep finding opportunities to give back.”

Saturday, the Livingston Conference won their second consecutive Duel in the Pool, defeating the Finger Lakes League by a score of 1,219-951.