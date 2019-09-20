Mustangs host Lions tonight in Week 3

WELLSVILLE — Frank Brown’s introduction to Rich Welch came back in 2008.

Welch was an Avon sophomore who ran for 123 yards and two scores on 11 carries, leading the Braves to a 40-8 win over the visiting Lions in Brown’s first season as head coach.

Flash forward a decade-plus, as Week 3 of the 2019 season kicks off tonight. Welch is the varsity head coach at Dansville, while Brown is back on the Wellsville sidelines in the first year of his second tenure leading the program.

“We have some history there,” Brown said. “Their head coach started off his varsity career in 2008 and ran all over us that night. That was the first time I got to meet Richie. He was a great player. He’s in the third year of his program in Dansville and he’s a great coach. I look forward to the opportunity to coach against him Friday night.”

Wellsville (0-2) is hoping to make sure Welch’s Mustangs don’t run wild as he once did. Dansville (0-2) features some dangerous ball carriers such as Ryan Carnevale, Bryce Quibell and Evan Pruonto, plus quarterback Tanner Dettman, who rushed for both Dansville scores in last week’s 24-13 loss to Waterloo.

The Mustangs have been focused on more of a steady ground and pound attack thus far in 2019.

“In 2017 when we tried to gameplan against Dansville they were running more of a spread attack, off the tree from Avon, really fast-paced, getting a lot of plays in,” said Brown, Wellsville’s defensive coordinator that season. “Now they have a more conventional open double wing look with a lot of motion in the backfield. They run it quite well. The execution is there. The fullback does a really nice job and the quarterback manages that offense really well.

“Defensively we have a package in that hopefully minimizes big plays, which have been hurting us the last couple weeks. If we take care of those issues defensively, offensively and special teams should be in good shape. Hopefully it’s a competitive game and the guys have a chance to get a win.”

On the flip side, Wellsville is coming off one of its better showings in the running game in recent memory, with Blake Beckwith ripping a long touchdown run en route to a career day on the ground, eclipsing 100 yards.

The Lions are looking to keep that momentum rolling tonight.

“We pretty much put the running back load on Blake and he responded really well,” Brown said. “We had some help inside the tackles with our z back and fullback. Blake is our go-to running back this season and we plan to use him a lot in this game.”

With both teams 0-2, a win tonight could make the difference in qualifying for the postseason at the end of the year.

“We dropped the first two but mathematically we’re in control of our own destiny,” Brown said. “I’ve seen some 0-2 teams that get down but this is not the same type of vibe on this team. They’re believing in themselves and the eye is on the prize of qualifying for sectionals. We have to push forward, be positive and good things will come.”

Dansville is playing its second game Ralph Clements Field, while Wellsville is hitting the road for the first time this fall after opening up with a pair at home.

“It’s a young team. This will be our first road trip and we’ll see how they respond,” Brown said. “We’ll make sure they mentally get off the bus and put together the gameplan on the field. They’re all excited. We’re 0-2 but ramping up. The guys have a lot of confidence and they’re working hard. We picked up three more players to get up to 30 total for varsity, which is really encouraging. The program itself is headed in the right direct. We just have to compete on both sides of the ball and hopefully come away with a win.”