The Marcus Whitman girls’ tennis team defeated Lyons 4-1 Monday evening. Kaitlyn Hopper won at first singles 6-2, 6-4 and Caty Goodman took her second singles match 6-2, 6-3. Camry Semans lost in a close match at third singles, 6-4, 7-5. The team is 7-2 on the season.

Alaina Dhondt and Natasha Payne came from behind and won their first doubles match 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and Evelyn Bergstresser and Jane Snaith won at second singles 6-1, 6-3.

Coach Bryan Law was pleased with what he saw from both squads.

“(It was) a great match,” he said. “Both teams improved today on both sides of the net.”

Marcus Whitman 4 Naples 1

The team defeated Naples 4-1 Sept.13. Hopper, Goodman, and Semans all scored victories in their singles matches as did Dhondt and Payne at first doubles. Whitman’s only loss was at second singles when Bergstesser and Snaith lost a tight match 6-4, 7-5.

“This was a great matchup,” said Law. “Both sides played nice tennis.”

Prattsburgh 4 Marcus Whitman 1

The team dropped a match to Prattsburgh the Sept. 12, losing 4-1. Bergstresser and Snaith provided the only win with a 6-2, 7-5 score.

“A great match between two evenly skilled teams tonight,” Law said.

Marcus Whitman 4 Bloomfield 1

The Wildcats defeated Bloomfield Sept. 11 4-1. Hopper, Dhondt, and Goodman each scored victories again and Semans and Bergstresser won their second singles match.

“This was a great match,” said Law. “Bloomfield brought it. (We) hung on but Bloomfield was definitely tough.”

Marcus Whitman 4 Geneva 1

Marcus Whitman led off the busy week by defeating Geneva 4-1. Hopper and Semans won in singles, and Bergstesser and Goodman won at first doubles. Reese Evans and Snaith won their second doubles match as well. Hopper’s match was tight as she won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4.

“It was a beautiful day for tennis,” said Law. “Great match at number one singles. The battle was on.”

The team played Newark last night, Marion Wednesday, and is home against Waterloo Thursday.